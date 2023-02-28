Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report 2023: Product Support & Maintenance, Implementation, Training & Consulting - Global Forecast to 2027

Feb 28, 2023, 20:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by Software (On-Premise, Web-Based), Services (Product Support & Maintenance, Implementation, Training & Consulting), End User (Hospitals, Long-Term Care Facilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The infection surveillance solutions market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 577 million in 2022 to USD 1,100 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 13.8%
The market has a promising growth potential due to increased demand the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing surgical procedures, and rising healthcare expenditure among other factors. However, the Shortage of skilled healthcare IT professionals and Data security concerns are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Training & Consulting Services: The fastest-growing segment of the infection surveillance services market, by type.
Training & consulting services are expected to witness the fastest growth in the infection surveillance services market during the forecast. Training and consulting services increase healthcare providers' awareness of the latest infection surveillance solutions available in the market.
Most large and mid-size companies actively provide technical assistance to hospitals, independent laboratories, and physician office laboratories that use infection surveillance software. Factors such as the increasing importance of value-based care, technological advancements, and growing consolidation in healthcare are driving the market for consulting services.
The Large Hospitals Segment is anticipated to be the largest infection surveillance solutions market for hospitals, by type, during the forecast period.
Based on type (the number of beds), hospitals are segmented into large (>450 beds), medium-sized (250-449 beds), and small (<249 beds) hospitals. The large hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market for hospitals.
The rising number of private hospitals in China and other developing countries is expected to drive the demand for technologically advanced HCIT solutions deployed in ICUs and other departments of hospitals. Furthermore, the complexity of managing HAIs rises with the size of hospitals, as more patients need to be monitored continuously; this is the primary reason for the large share of this end-user segment.
Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period.
Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period. Growth in the European market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of HCIT solutions, the increasing incidence of HAIs, the increasing number of surgeries, and the rising geriatric population.
The increasing need to improve patient outcomes has contributed to the adoption of infection surveillance solutions across the region. Several policies and guidelines have been implemented in Europe as infection prevention strategies for hospitals and long-term care facilities which are propelling the demand for infection surveillance solutions in the region.
Market Dynamics
Industry Trends
- Shift Toward Web-Based Solutions
- Ai-Powered Surveillance Software
- Shift Toward Automation in Healthcare Facilities
- Infection Surveillance Using Mobile Application Tools
Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
- Increasing Adoption of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs
- Increasing Number of Surgeries
- Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Investments to Improve Healthcare Systems
Market Restraints
- High Cost of Deployment for Small Healthcare Organizations
- Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced Healthcare It Solutions
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Consolidation in Healthcare Industry
- Cloud-Based Software Solutions
- Emerging Markets
Market Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Healthcare It Professionals
- Data Security Concerns
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cerner Corporation
- Premier, Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer N.V.
- Merative
- Ecolab
- Biomerieux Sa
- Gojo Industries, Inc.
- Rldatix
- Vigilanz Corporation
- Deb Group Ltd
- Clinisys
- Biovigil Healthcare Systems
- Vecna Technologies
- Harris Healthcare
- Perahealth
- Medexter Healthcare
- Centrak
- Ckm Healthcare Incorporated
Other Players
- Asolva Inc.
- Pointclickcare
- Vitalacy Inc.
- Stanley Healthcare
- Vizzia Technologies
