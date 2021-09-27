Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Size Is Projected to Reach $1.29 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 14.0%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infection surveillance solutions market size is expected to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.0% From 2021-2028. Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections such as surgical site infections and urinary tract infections are creating significant demand for infection surveillance solutions. In addition to this, several initiatives by the government for preventing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), a rise in global healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of information technology in different healthcare platforms are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market and led to a rise in demand for such solutions to monitor and prevent the infection spread.

Request for a sample report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/infection-surveillance-solutions-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Infection Surveillance Solutions Market :

Based on the product and services outlook , the software segment dominated the global infection surveillance solutions market and is expected to grow with the same trend over the forecast period. A huge surge in the adoption rate for infection surveillance software by different healthcare facilities is supporting the segment's growth.

, dominated the global infection surveillance solutions market and is expected to grow with the same trend over the forecast period. is supporting the segment's growth. In terms of infection type , the urinary tract infections segment accounted for the largest share in the market and is anticipated to take this lead further in the coming years. As per the findings of the CDC, most UTIs acquired in hospitals are caused due to prolonged use of urinary catheters .

, accounted for the largest share in the market and is anticipated to take this lead further in the coming years. As per the findings of the CDC, . Based on end-use , the hospital segment continuously holding a strong position in the global market with its higher revenue contribution. The higher share of this segment is primarily attributed to its capacity to manage the treatment of HAIs better compared to other settings .

, continuously holding a strong position in the global market with its higher revenue contribution. The higher share of this segment is primarily attributed to its . The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the integration of health IT solutions for quick and effective infection prevention and control, with the majority of such integrations are exhibited in hospital settings.

According to the estimates of the CDC, annually more than 23,000 people die from infection from drug-resistant bacteria and make sick around 2 million people in the U.S. alone. California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in 2016, reported around 18,924 hospital-acquired infection cases in 400 acute care hospitals.

Moreover, according to the market statistics published by the European Commission (EC) approximately, 25,000 individuals die suffering from antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and it is being reported that, by 2050, it would increase to 10 million annual deaths. The global rise in the number of surgeries being performed in the year has led to the increased patient stays in the hospitals or any other healthcare facility.

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/infection-surveillance-solutions-market/speak-to-analyst

Regional Developments

North America and Europe regions have led the major growth for infection surveillance solutions market, on account of increasing preference for surveillance systems at healthcare settings coupled with positive steps from governing authorities to boost its adoption. Additionally, leading market participants are expanding their businesses in developing countries to increase their regional presence. On the other side, the Asia Pacific market is expected to garner substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to gradual improvements in healthcare infrastructure in the region and a rise in medical tourism supported by government policies.

Competitive Outlook

Major innovations in IT platforms are creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the market. Market players such as Baxter International Inc.; Premier Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Wolters Kluwer N.V; RL Solutions; Gojo Industries; and Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company).

Target Audience

Supply Side: Healthcare Data and Analytics Service Provider

Healthcare Data and Analytics Service Provider Demand Side: Hospital, Nursing Home

Hospital, Nursing Home Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/8491

Polaris Market research has segmented the infection surveillance solutions market report on the basis of product and services, infection type, end-use, and region:

Infection Surveillance Solutions, Product and Services Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Software

On-premise

Web-based

Services

Infection Surveillance Solutions, Infection Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

Blood Stream Infections (BSI)

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Others

Infection Surveillance Solutions, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Long Term Care Facilities

Hospitals

Others (Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

Infection Surveillance Solutions, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry, by PMR

PPG Biosensors Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Pulse Oximeters, Smart Watches, Smart Wrist Bands, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Drug Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type; By Sample Type; By Product (Consumables, Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Services); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Class (Antibacterial Drugs {Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Others}, Antiviral Drugs, Antifungal Drugs); By Infection Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research