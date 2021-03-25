Infectious Disease Connectâ Announces Precision Dosing Powered by Tabula Rasa HealthCare's DoseMeRxä

A solution that incorporates telemedical support, clinical expertise and medication dose optimization Tweet this

"Partnering with DoseMeRx, a leader in precision dosing, will bring this important capability to our customers in a seamless fashion, while further enhancing our already differentiated Antimicrobial Stewardship solution," said Dave Zynn, president of ID Connect. "Together, we will take patient care to a new level and create tremendous efficiencies for practitioners."

ID Connect's ILÚM Insight platform provides physicians and pharmacists real-time antimicrobial usage and resistance data to help them select appropriate therapy, while managing costs, toxicity and the potential for further resistance and transmission of infection. Integrating DoseMeRx will enable ID Connect customers to easily individualize the dosing of antimicrobials including vancomycin – one of the most commonly used antibiotics in hospitals today.

"TRHC is dedicated to improving health through innovative technologies and service models, and ID Connect's mission is aligned with ours," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "By bringing together our technologies, we support physicians and pharmacists to improve patient outcomes, individualize medication dosing and reduce the workload for clinicians in healthcare organizations across the country."

According to TRHC Executive Vice President for DoseMeRx, Charles Cornish, the opportunity to integrate DoseMeRx with Infectious Disease Connect's solution is of benefit to customers looking for a closed-loop telemedicine solution to clinical surveillance and dose optimization. "We are glad to be part of a solution that incorporates telemedical support, clinical expertise and dose optimization all in one convenient solution," stated Cornish.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. TRHC's technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise™, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About DoseMeRx™

DoseMeRx is a TRHC solution. It is the first precision dosing software developed specifically for clinical practice. The DoseMeRx clinical decision support platform empowers healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information on DoseMeRx, visit doseme-rx.com

About Infectious Disease Connect

Spun out of leading academic medical center UPMC, ID Connect is a world leader in telemedicine-enabled care of infectious diseases, antimicrobial stewardship, and infection control and prevention. Our technology, precision medicine, and data science are paired with world-class ID physicians to effectively manage infectious diseases across the U.S. At ID Connect, we strive to make people healthy, improve outcomes, and keep our communities free of infectious diseases. For more information, go to idctelemed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tabularasahealthcare.com

