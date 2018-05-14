Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Demand, Business Opportunity and Future Growth Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global infectious disease diagnostic market anticipated in a significant CAGR in the estimated period. Infectious disease diagnostics resembles the process of determining the existence of foreign antigen by having a set of diagnostic tools. Infectious disease conditions usually occur in underdeveloped regions owing to the lack of awareness regarding personal hygiene and skilled medical professionals. Commercially, companies are now developing the set of diagnostics that are novel in nature and can be made available for every patient. In the current scenario, tests for bacterial infections and sexually transmitted disease diagnostics hold a major share in the global market.

Market driving factors responsible for the growth of infectious disease diagnostic market include growing incidences of infectious disease, emphasis on advanced molecular techniques in underdeveloped regions. Also, the drug manufacturing companies are focusing on production of novel medicines. However, constrain factors such as lack of awareness, low presence of compliance to guidelines and existence of laboratory conditions in poor conditions limited the market growth in the estimated period. Based on test type, the infectious disease diagnostic market is segmented into laboratory tests, imaging tests and biopsies. Laboratory tests are further segmented into blood test, spinal tap, urine test, stool test and throat swabs. Imaging tests is further segmented into computed tomography (CT), X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Based on technology, the infectious disease diagnostic market is segmented into molecular diagnostics and traditional diagnostics. Traditional methods are further segmented into microscopy, immunodiagnostics and biochemical characterization. Molecular diagnostics is further segmented into INAAT, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Hybridization, DNA sequencing & NGS, Microarrays, electrophoresis, flow cytometry and mass spectrometry. End-user segmentation for infectious disease diagnostics market include reference labs, hospital laboratories, physician's office labs, academics, blood banks, home health agencies and self-testing. Based on techniques, the infectious diagnostics disease market is segmented into conventional techniques, biochemical techniques and molecular techniques. Conventional technique is further segmented into gram-stain and pathogen culturing. Biochemical technique is further segmented into enzyme immunoassay, agglutination and ELISA. Molecular technique is further segmented into nucleic acid sequence based amplification and PCR.

Based on condition, the global market is further categorized into viral infection, bacterial infection, cardiovascular infection, CNS infection, GI infection, cardiovascular infection and STD. Geographically, the infectious disease diagnostic market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market witnessed a higher CAGR growth in the global market owing to rising prevalence of deadly diseases. North America and Europe anticipated in a higher CAGR growth owing to growth in molecular technologies and rising adoption of molecular technologies. The key players in the infectious disease diagnostic market include Becton Dickinson & Company, Cepheid Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Affymetrix, Alere Inc., and DiaSorin.

Access 120 page research report with TOC on "Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market"available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-infectious-disease-diagnostic-market-professional-survey-report-2016

This report studies Infectious Disease Diagnostic in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Roche

• Siemens

• Abbott

• Beckman

• BD

• Johnson & Johnson

• BioMerieux

• Bio-Rad

• Sysmex

• Randox

• Grifols

• KHB

• Mindray

• Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering

• BioSino Bio-technology

• Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

• DAAN Gene

• Sichuan Maccura Biotechnology

• Beijing Strong Biotechnologies

• Fusun Pharma

• DIAN DIAGNOSTICS

• Bioekon

By types, the market can be split into

• Clinical chemistry diagnostics reagent

• Immunoassays reagent

• Molecular Diagnostics reagent

• POC (Point-of-Care) reagent

By Application, the market can be split into

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.