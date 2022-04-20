Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market size worth $ 17,432.31 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in number of infectious diseases and the onset of COVID-19, an increase in the number of patients suffering from infectious diseases, the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is predicted to grow during the forecast period.

Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market" By Product and Service (Instruments, Assays, Reagents, and Kits, Software and Services), By Disease Type (Hepatitis, Influenza, Tuberculosis), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 13,535.75 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17,432.31 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.21% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=27337

Browse in-depth TOC on "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Overview

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on most companies' overall sales, but it had a favorable impact on the infectious illness diagnostics industry since infectious disease diagnostic procedures were used for COVID-19 testing. Lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 epidemic forced people to put off getting their health checked, reducing the number of tests performed and reagent sales. However, as governments increasingly loosen travel restrictions, there is a rebound in testing numbers. With the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with infectious diseases has become a major medical problem around the globe.

Aside from vaccinations and therapeutic medications, there is an increasing demand for the development of more precise and simple testing methods, as well as the expansion of testing structures. Because of the increased number of patients suffering from infectious diseases, the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is predicted to grow. Infectious diseases kill approximately nine million people worldwide, according to research. The market's growth has been aided by the growing number of point-of-care testing or diagnostic centers. Due to increased funding for infectious disease diagnostics, the market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. However, a patient's reimbursement concerns are a significant contributor to a market slowdown. During the projection period, these factors, combined with the growing tendency toward preventative care, are projected to increase demand for infectious disease diagnostics.

Key Developments

In June 2018 , Roche Diagnostics and GE Healthcare had formed a strategic partnership to jointly develop and sell digital clinical decision support technologies.

, Roche Diagnostics and GE Healthcare had formed a strategic partnership to jointly develop and sell digital clinical decision support technologies. In March 2020 , Abbott launched the COVID-19 Test, which offers a 5-minute result.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biomérieux SA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Epitope Diagnostics, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Luminex.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market On the basis of Product and Service, Disease Type, and Geography.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product and Service

Instruments



Assays, Reagents, and Kits



Software and Services

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type

Hepatitis



Influenza



Tuberculosis



Human Immunodeficiency Virus



Others

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Blood Screening, Genetic Tests & Microbiology), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Hybridization & Others), By Product & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, & Software & Services), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By System (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics), By Diseases (Infectious Diseases, Non-Infectious Diseases), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction), By Procedure Type (Preimplantation Genetic Screening, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis), By Application (Aneuploidy, Single Gene Disorders), By Products And Services (Reagents and Consumables, Instruments), By End User (Maternity Centers And Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, And Service Providers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Point of Care Infectious Disease Market By Type (HIV POC, Clostridium difficile POC), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 Infection Control Companies severancing the contamination internationally

Visualize Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research