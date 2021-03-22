Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Reach $42.85 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 with COVID-19 Impact - Meticulous Research® Analysis

REDDING, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infectious disease diagnostic products comprise consumables, instruments, software & services used for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, such as influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and others. Infectious disease diagnostics is an emerging market as it helps doctors and clinicians in early diagnosis, thereby offering appropriate treatment. Owing to the recent outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), this market is expected to expand in the upcoming years as more and more diagnostic test kits will be required for early diagnosis.

The infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to reach $42.85 billion by 2027. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness for early disease diagnoses, increasing funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics, and shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing. Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic will result in higher demand for infectious disease diagnostic products.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product & service, technology, disease type, end user, and geography.

Based on product & service, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software & services. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the commercial availability of a diverse range of reagents & consumables for various diseases diagnosis and their recurrent expense. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to accelerate the growth of this segment, owing to the requirement of various kits and assays.

Based on technology, the infectious disease diagnostics market is broadly segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical microbiology, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS), DNA microarray, and other technologies (microscopy, hybridization, and loop-mediated isothermal amplification). In 2020, the immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the emergence of advanced diagnostic immunoassay formats, increasing usage of miniaturized devices, and rising trend for automation in immunoassay instruments.

Based on disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics market is broadly segmented into hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), human papillomavirus (HPV), tuberculosis (TB), influenza, and other diseases (measles, mumps, typhoid fever, malaria, meningitis, Ebola, and COVID-19, among others). In 2020, the hepatitis segment accounted for the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of hepatitis cases and increasing initiatives by government organizations towards hepatitis prevention.

Based on end user, the infectious disease diagnostics market is broadly segmented into hospital & clinical laboratories, diagnostic reference laboratories, academics/research institutes, and other end users (nursing facilities and home care facilities). In 2020, the diagnostic reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising laboratory automation, availability of well-equipped systems, presence of skilled labors, rise in the number of the patient volume owing to the emergence of various infectious diseases, and government initiatives to support the technological advancements of laboratories.

Based on geography, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is categorized into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The growing healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing demand for point-of-care testing, and increase in the research and development coupled with the development of novel advanced technologies for diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of the North American market.

Some of the key players operating in the global infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (U.S.), and Quidel Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Solution

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

DNA Microarray Technology

Other technologies

(Other Technologies comprises of microscopy, hybridization, and loop-mediated isothermal amplification)

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease Type

Hepatitis

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Influenza

Other Diseases

(Other diseases comprise of measles, smallpox, mumps, typhoid fever, malaria, meningitis, Ebola virus disease, Lyme disease, coronavirus disease, and whooping cough)

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by End User

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academics/Research Institutes

Other End Users

(Other end-users comprise of physician offices, nursing facilities, and home healthcare agencies)

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

