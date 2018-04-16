Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Worth 19.35 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit & Reagent, Instruments), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, HPV, TB, Influenza), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, NGS), End User (Hospital, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 19.35 Billion by 2022 from USD 14.73 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, the shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, and growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics are some the factors driving the growth of this market.

Based on technology, the immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of technology, the market is broadly segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical microbiology, PCR, INAAT, DNA sequencing & NGS, DNA microarrays, and others. The immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in 2017. This dominant share is attributed to the increasing use of immunoassays in POC infectious disease testing, development of novel tests, rising trend of automation, and increasing awareness about health and fitness.

Based on disease type, the hepatitis segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis disease type, the market is broadly segmented into hepatitis, HIV, HAIs, CT/NG, HPV, TB, Influenza and others. The hepatitis diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in 2017 and HAIs diagnostics segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of HAIs diagnostics is attributed to factors such as the rising burden of MRSA infections; increasing number of new products launched in the market; and increasing adoption of technologically advanced HAI diagnostic tests such as BD MAX Cdiff assays, Xpert MRSA NxG, and ARIES C. difficile assays that are based on the PCR technology.

Based on end user, the hospital/clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis end user, the market is broadly segmented into hospitals/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, physician offices, academic institutes, and other end users. The hospitals/clinical laboratories segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the large number of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.

North America dominated the market in 2017

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market. This largest share is attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in the region.

The key players in the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market are Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), bioMérieux (France), Bio-Rad (US), and Roche (Switzerland).

