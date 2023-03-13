Infectious Disease Expert Available to Comment on Bird Flu Outbreak and Chicken Vaccination Considerations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI International epidemiologist Donal Bisanzio, DVM, Ph.D. is available for media interviews regarding recent discussions by the federal government to begin vaccinating chickens in the U.S. against bird flu. This week, the White House announced it is considering the use of vaccines in poultry as one option to address a bird flu epidemic that has killed millions of chickens and contributed to high egg prices nationally and globally. The bird flu outbreak began in 2022 and has infected more than 50 million birds in the wild and on farms across 47 states.

As an expert in infectious diseases in humans and animals, Dr. Bisanzio can share insights and best practices from his research on vector-based and zoonotic diseases such as malaria, mpox, Lyme disease, West Nile Virus, and other diseases which are similar to the bird flu. As an RTI global health team member, he can speak to the methods and technologies for analyzing the spread of zoonotic diseases like bird flu from his expertise and experience in veterinary medicine and fieldwork.

Currently, Dr. Bisanzio provides analytical and technical support to several global health projects. He is skilled in spatiotemporal statistical models, network analysis, agent based modeling, geographic information systems (GIS), and many other methods and technologies for analyzing the spread of disease and assess impact of response interventions. This research helps guide interventions and control measures protecting vulnerable people.

Dr. Bisanzio's commentary on the recent infectious disease outbreak of mpox was featured in CNN, AP, Newsweek and Wired.

To set up an interview with Dr. Bisanzio on the bird flu outbreak, please contact [email protected].

Contact:

RTI Media Relations

[email protected]

(919) 708-8205

SOURCE RTI International