Infectious Disease Expert Available to Comment on COVID-19 Delta Variant, Impact in Tokyo and Masking for Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Individuals

Infectious Disease Expert Available to Comment on COVID-19 Delta Variant, Olympics Impact, and CDC Masking Guidance

Dr. MacDonald can provide insight on returning to 'normal' life post vaccination and what that might look like moving into the fall and winter. She can also speak to the importance of tracking infections locally, testing, and getting individuals vaccinated, especially those who are hesitant.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Dr. MacDonald has reiterated in media interviews that successfully controlling this pandemic in our communities across the U.S. requires a multipronged approach. The vaccine is extremely helpful in mitigating death and severe disease from this infection, but it is not the 'silver bullet' alone to eliminating COVID-19.

In her current role at RTI, Dr. MacDonald works on emerging infectious diseases and strengthening capacity to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks domestically and globally. She served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer within the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and led projects funded by the CDC, NIH, and the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

To set up an interview with Dr. MacDonald, contact [email protected].

