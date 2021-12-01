Infectious Disease Expert Available to Comment on Omicron Variant, Potential Impacts to Holiday Planning and Travel

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pia MacDonald, MPH, Ph.D., an infectious disease epidemiologist at RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, is available for media interviews on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, virus variants such as the newly announced Omicron variant, and planning for the holidays amid the ongoing public health crisis.

The World Health Organization has designated Omicron, originally discovered in South Africa, a variant of concern. Dr. MacDonald can provide insight on what is currently known about the variant and how it may impact holiday planning and travel.

In her current role at RTI, Dr. MacDonald works on emerging infectious diseases and strengthening capacity to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks domestically and globally. She served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer within the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and led projects funded by the CDC, NIH, and the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

