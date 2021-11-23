Infectious Disease Market Size to Grow by USD 62.83 bn | Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

The infectious disease market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The infectious disease market report covers the following areas:

Infectious Disease Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Drugs



Vaccines

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

To learn more about the contribution of various market segments,

Infectious Disease Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness of infectious diseases, and strong drug pipeline will offer immense growth opportunities. However, generic erosion, adverse effects of anti-infective drugs, and slowdown in the manufacturing industry will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Infectious Disease Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the infectious disease market, including AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the infectious disease market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Infectious Disease Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our research, 40% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the infectious diseases market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing awareness of infectious diseases will facilitate the infectious disease market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Infectious Disease Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist infectious disease market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the infectious disease market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the infectious disease market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infectious disease market vendors

Infectious Disease Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 62.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

