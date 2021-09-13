Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 40.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2028. The market is driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products and an increase in demand for molecular diagnostics in PoC settings.

Key Insights & Findings:

The reagent segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate attributable to increased adoption

The growing geriatric population in Asian countries, such as Japan and China , with high untapped opportunities is expected to drive the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics in the region during the forecast period

The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to high sensitivity and lower complexity

The high growth rate of the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to increased access to healthcare in the developing nations

Read 169 page market research report, "Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Technology (PCR, ISH, INAAT), By End-use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

Rapid technological advancements with portability, accurate results, and cost-effectiveness are anticipated to serve as crucial drivers of the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics. Companies are upgrading their products by implementing new techniques to gain specific and accurate results. Key players are updating their product portfolio for PCR instruments with increased R&D initiatives for developing novel kits to target emerging diseases or by entering into agreements with other kit manufacturing companies.

Technologies such as INAAT, mass spectroscopy, and ISH are advanced and have a low false-positive rate as compared to other traditional diagnostic tests. Advantages such as the cost-effectiveness and user-friendliness of this technology and the accuracy offered are estimated to increase the adoption of this technology.

The use of molecular diagnostics in research institutes is increasing. The use of techniques such as PCR, western blotting, and southern blotting is becoming common. Moreover, the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection globally has led to an increase in research funding by governments as well as diagnostic companies to search for innovative molecular diagnostics.

Molecular diagnostics deliver effective and accurate results. Moreover, these tests enable the early detection of diseases, maintaining a low threat of substitutes. However, the high prices of these tests are expected to encourage patients to shift to external substitutes. Moreover, for the detection of newer infections such as SARS-CoV-2, the rate of internal substitution is high, which boosts competitive rivalry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market based on product, end use, technology, application, and region:

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Instruments



Reagents



Services

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Diagnostics Laboratories



Research Institutes

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



PCR, by Type





Multiplex PCR







Other PCR





PCR, by Product





Instruments







Reagents







Services



In Situ Hybridization



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Chips and Microarrays



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Mass Spectrometry



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Sequencing



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Transcription Mediated Amplification



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Others



Instruments





Reagents





Services

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Respiratory Diseases



Tuberculosis



Meningitis



Gastrointestinal Tract Infections



HPV



Sexually Transmitted Infections



Sepsis



Drug Resistance Diseases



Other Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Respiratory Diseases, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Respiratory Diseases, By End Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Hospitals





Clinics





Diagnostics Laboratories





Research Institutes



Respiratory Diseases, By Technology, (Number of Tests Performed from 2017 - 2028 in Million) (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)





In Situ Hybridization





Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)





Chips and Microarrays





Mass Spectrometry





Sequencing





Transcription Mediated Amplification





Others

Tuberculosis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Tuberculosis, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Tuberculosis, By End Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Hospitals





Clinics





Diagnostics Laboratories





Research Institutes



Tuberculosis, By Technology, (Number of Tests Performed from 2017 - 2028 in Million) (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)





In Situ Hybridization





Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)





Chips and Microarrays





Mass Spectrometry





Sequencing





Transcription Mediated Amplification





Others

Meningitis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Meningitis, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Meningitis, By End Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Hospitals





Clinics





Diagnostics Laboratories





Research Institutes



Meningitis, By Technology, (Number of Tests Performed from 2017 - 2028 in Million) (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)





In Situ Hybridization





Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)





Chips and Microarrays





Mass Spectrometry





Sequencing





Transcription Mediated Amplification





Others

Gastrointestinal Tract Infections Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Gastrointestinal Tract Infections, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Gastrointestinal Tract Infections, By End Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Hospitals





Clinics





Diagnostics Laboratories





Research Institutes



Gastrointestinal Tract Infections, By Technology, (Number of Tests Performed from 2017 - 2028 in Million) (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)





In Situ Hybridization





Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)





Chips and Microarrays





Mass Spectrometry





Sequencing





Transcription Mediated Amplification





Others

HPV Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

HPV, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Instruments





Reagents





Services



HPV, By End Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Hospitals





Clinics





Diagnostics Laboratories





Research Institutes



HPV, By Technology, (Number of Tests Performed from 2017 - 2028 in Million) (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)





In Situ Hybridization



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)



Chips and Microarrays





Mass Spectrometry





Sequencing





Transcription Mediated Amplification





Others

Sexually Transmitted Infections Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Sexually Transmitted Infections, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Sexually Transmitted Infections, By End Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Hospitals





Clinics





Diagnostics Laboratories





Research Institutes



Sexually Transmitted Infections, By Technology, (Number of Tests Performed from 2017 - 2028 in Million) (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)





In Situ Hybridization



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)



Chips and Microarrays





Mass Spectrometry





Sequencing





Transcription Mediated Amplification





Others

Sepsis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Sepsis, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Sepsis, By End Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Hospitals





Clinics





Diagnostics Laboratories





Research Institutes



Sepsis, By Technology, (Number of Tests Performed from 2017 - 2028 in Million) (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)





In Situ Hybridization





Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)





Chips and Microarrays





Mass Spectrometry





Sequencing





Transcription Mediated Amplification





Others

Drug Resistance Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Drug Resistance Disease, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Instruments





Reagents





Services



Drug Resistance Disease, By End Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Hospitals





Clinics





Diagnostics Laboratories





Research Institutes



Drug Resistance Disease, By Technology, (Number of Tests Performed from 2017 - 2028 in Million) (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)





In Situ Hybridization





Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)





Chips and Microarrays





Mass Spectrometry





Sequencing





Transcription Mediated Amplification





Others

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioM√©rieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe)

Illumina, Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

