Infectious disease preclinical accelerator, TSRL, calls for proposals

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Systems Research Laboratories (TSRL, Inc.) is now accepting proposals for its 2021 cohort of portfolio technologies. The preclinical accelerator is focused on advancing infectious disease assets.

Ambitious infectious disease drug hunters can apply through www.TSRLinc.com/be-a-collaborator.

The program supports preclinical-stage technologies by providing strategic assistance and up to $100,000 in in-kind services to US-based academic and small business teams. The program only accepts anti-infectious disease assets that have robust in vivo efficacy data.

The technology accelerator's purpose is to evaluate drug assets predominantly from academic organizations and co-develop viable drug therapy concepts with academic researchers and industry partners.

"TSRL manages the process from project initiation, product development strategy, through data generation and reporting, in order make rapid go/no-go decisions regarding future development. Each project is actively managed using a quality systems approach to ensure all data generated is robust and reproducible," TSRL COO, Dawn Reyna.

"We have a number of active research partnerships for drug candidates that focus on rapid translation towards clinical evaluations. We are building on our successful history of developing technologies through the NIH SBIR program and our own investments, and have identified and advanced two lead candidates from a seven project portfolio over the past three years," TSRL CEO, Dr. Elke Lipka. To date, we have secured and deployed over $21 million against our portfolio assets.

Funded projects will have access to experienced pharmaceutical scientists and business professionals, wet-lab space, and other resources to drive promising projects to an Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

"Given the current state of awareness around infectious diseases, we have seen the biomedical drug development industry come together in unprecedented ways. We at TSRL are committed to aid in the advancement of promising anti-infective therapeutics. Research collaborations are a cost-effective way to develop novel therapeutic approaches in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment," Lipka.

About TSRL, Inc.:

TSRL, Inc. is a preclinical biotech accelerator. We collaborate with partners in academia and industry to develop early-stage anti-infective therapeutics and drug delivery technologies. In these collaborations, we provide infrastructure, drug development expertise, and access to non-dilutive funding. Our portfolio holds promising lead-stage anti-infective therapeutics. We are actively looking for new technologies and strategic partnerships. More information about TSRL, Inc. and portfolio technologies available at http://www.tsrlinc.com or can be requested by contacting Dr. Marquicia Pierce, Product Development Manager, 734-663-4233, mpierce(at)tsrlinc(dot)com.

SOURCE TSRL, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tsrlinc.com

