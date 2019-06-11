Infectious Diseases Society of America Announces Move to Ballston Quarter

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infectious Diseases Society of America announced today that it will be relocating its headquarters to 4040 Wilson Boulevard in the Ballston Quarter area of Arlington, Va., a hub of advanced research learning, technology and science in the Washington, D.C. metro area. The Society has been at its current location at 1300 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington since 2006.

"As the premier organization representing the infectious diseases profession, a field on the leading edge of some of the hottest topics in medicine today, IDSA staff continues to expand to meet the needs of our growing membership," said IDSA CEO Chris Busky, CAE. "The new office space represents an investment in the future of our Society and the more than 11,000 members we serve. In fact, we were able to bring down our costs while achieving a significant upgrade in office space and amenities."

Co-developed by The Shooshan Company and Brandywine Realty Trust, 4040 Wilson will soon become Ballston's tallest and first vertically-mixed used tower, including a rooftop conference center with a terrace providing views of Washington DC, a fitness facility and an additional amenity lounge/café. IDSA will join notable tenants including Avalon Bay, VIDA Fitness and The Salt Line restaurant.

Designed for LEED Gold and Energy Star Certification, an important concern of IDSA's environmentally conscious members and staff, the vertical mixed-use development is just miles away from top destinations including: The Pentagon (4 miles); Washington D.C. (5 miles); Tysons Corner (7.5 miles); and Ronald Regan Washington National Airport (7 miles). The development is also a quick walk from Ballston- MU Metro station, making for easy commute and travel.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) is a community of over 11,000 physicians, scientists, and public health experts who specialize in infectious diseases. Its purpose is to improve the health of individuals, communities, and society by promoting excellence in patient care, education, research, public health, and prevention relating to infectious diseases.

