Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 403.92 million | Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Growth | Technavio

Jun 03, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infectious enteritis treatment market will be driven by factors such as the increasing geriatric population in countries such as Japan, Italy, and the US. For instance, as per the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the geriatric population (people aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019 and 727 million in 2020. Similarly, the geriatric population in India will increase by 41% over the next decade to reach 194 million in 2031. This increase in the percentage of the geriatric population is increasing the demand for the treatment of hospital-acquired infections around the world.
The infectious enteritis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 403.92 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.
The infectious enteritis treatment market report covers the following areas:
- Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Size
- Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Trends
- Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Industry Analysis
The infectious enteritis treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion, product portfolio expansion, and product innovation to compete in the market. The market has intense competition due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
- Geography
- North America: North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in foodborne illnesses in countries such as the US will drive the infectious enteritis treatment market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The US and Canada are the key countries for the infectious enteritis treatment in North America.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
- Route of administration
- Oral: The oral segment will generate the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rapid action of oral rehydration therapy on patients will drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.
- Injectables
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist infectious enteritis treatment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the infectious enteritis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the infectious enteritis treatment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infectious enteritis treatment market, vendors
Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 403.92 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
