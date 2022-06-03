Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 403.92 million | Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Growth | Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to market dynamics

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The infectious enteritis treatment market report covers the following areas:

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The infectious enteritis treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion, product portfolio expansion, and product innovation to compete in the market. The market has intense competition due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

North America : North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in foodborne illnesses in countries such as the US will drive the infectious enteritis treatment market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The US and Canada are the key countries for the infectious enteritis treatment in North America .

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Route of administration

Oral: The oral segment will generate the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rapid action of oral rehydration therapy on patients will drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Injectables

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist infectious enteritis treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the infectious enteritis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the infectious enteritis treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infectious enteritis treatment market, vendors

Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 403.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA, Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Route of Administration



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Route of Administration



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Injectables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Injectables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Almirall SA

Exhibit 90: Almirall SA - Overview



Exhibit 91: Almirall SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Almirall SA - Key news



Exhibit 93: Almirall SA - Key offerings

10.5 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Galderma SA

Exhibit 104: Galderma SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Galderma SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Galderma SA - Key news



Exhibit 107: Galderma SA - Key offerings

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 108: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 111: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Hetero Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Hetero Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Hetero Healthcare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Hetero Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 116: Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 123: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

