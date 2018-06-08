Infento: Kids Can Now Be Like Elon Musk and Build Their Own Life-size Electric Vehicles

Two years after raising $479,000 on Kickstarter and being one of the most crowdfunded educational inventions ever, Infento is back with new kits and inventions that will make the kinesthetic learning experience that Infento offers even more exciting and rewarding.

Go electric with ePulse® System

Kids can now for the first time ever build their own life-size electric rides from a modular kit. The Volt Kit includes our new ePulse® System, a 2-speed electric brushless motor and a modular 4 Ah lithium-ion battery that provides up to 60 minutes of continuous run time. Families can build 6 stunning electric rides by following the manuals or they can choose to build their own electric driven creation. The modular parts allow infinite possibilities.

Lean-to-steer and drift with Stabilizr® and Driftlock® System

The patent-pending Stabilizr® System makes it possible to steer by simply leaning to left or right with your body. With the Driftlock® System you can choose to let the caster wheels of your rideable creation drift or to lock them by placing positioning blocks in the slots. The drift and steering system made it possible to create a whole new line of one-of-a-kind rides. They allow kids to move in challenging new ways on rides that are more compact, quicker to build and suited for indoor fun.

"Our kits offer a truly unique combination that tackles many challenges that families face today. Infento encourages active and outdoor play, gets children off screens, increases family quality time and provides a durable solution against toy waste. It also teaches children crucial 21st century skills like creativity and complex problem solving in a fun and challenging way. With the introduction of our electric, drift and steering inventions we're sure that we made the "Infento experience" even more enjoyable and engaging for kids," said Spencer Rotting and Sander Letema, co-founders of Infento.

About Infento

Infento is the Amsterdam-based educational toy company that empowers families to become makers. Founded in 2010 by Sander Letema and Spencer Rotting, Infento is the first in the world to develop a modular construction kit for families that lets them build life-size rides together. You only need one kit and one hex key to create unlimited rides for their whole childhood. From toddler to teenager. From a walker, scooter, tricycle, bicycle, go-kart, skibock to a sledge and more. Infento's modular parts allow endless possibilities. Infento currently consists of more than 25 employees and sells its kits and add-ons in more than 45 countries worldwide.

