Inference Solutions Wins AI Breakthrough Award for Best Conversational Interface

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inference Solutions, a global provider of Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs), today announced that its Studio platform has won the "Best Conversational Interface" award from AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Inference CEO Callan Schebella AI Breakthrough Award 2020

Studio is a code-free, self-managed IVA development platform that makes it easier for service providers and enterprises of all sizes to launch speech-enabled, omni-channel self-service solutions for customer support. Inference supports deep, out-of-the-box integrations with more than 40 leading telecommunications carriers, and Unified Communication and contact center platforms, enabling businesses to choose their preferred provider or "bring their own" access.

The platform also provides a gateway to leading conversational AI technologies, including Google Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Speech and Dialogflow, Amazon Lex, IBM Watson Tone Analyzer, and ArmorVox voice biometrics.

"Studio's vendor agnostic interface gives users greater flexibility and choice in launching AI-powered self-service applications," said Callan Schebella, Inference Solutions CEO. "Businesses choose Inference because they get access to the latest advancements without being locked into a single vendor, and our user-friendly platform gives them complete control of their applications. We are proud to receive this 2020 AI Breakthrough Award as validation of the platform's success and innovation."

Studio also includes a Task Library of pre-built templates that businesses and service providers can customize to deploy natural language IVA applications, such as credit card payments, change of address or frequently asked questions. Applications can also be built from scratch using drag and drop tools. Additionally, service providers can publish their own templates to the Task Library, enabling them to bring IVAs to market at multiple price points, and build differentiated "bundled solutions" into their offerings.

"By providing a code-free, cloud-based platform alternative for companies looking to quickly deploy conversational AI, Inference breaks through the crowded AI market," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "We're thrilled to recognize that achievement with our 'Best Conversational Interface' award."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About Inference Solutions

Inference Solutions is a global Intelligent Virtual Agent platform provider that enables businesses to leverage the latest Conversational AI technology with unmatched flexibility and choice. Organizations of all sizes use Inference's code-free platform to rapidly design and deploy advanced self-service applications over voice, chat and messaging channels. Inference is resold through more than 40 telecommunications carriers, and UC and Contact Center providers, and is the trusted choice for service providers seeking to drive more revenue and differentiate themselves with value-added-services. For more information, visit http://www.inferencesolutions.com/.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Wilson

352.502.9539

[email protected]

SOURCE Inference Solutions

Related Links

http://www.inferencesolutions.com

