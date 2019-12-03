Inference Solutions Wins Best in Biz Award for Most Innovative Product of the Year - SMB

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inference Solutions, a global provider of Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs) for sales and service organizations, today announced that the Inference Studio platform has won a Best in Biz Award for Most Innovative Product of the Year – SMB. Best in Biz is an independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America, including Associated Press, Barron's, eWeek and Wired.

The Inference Studio platform, used by organizations worldwide from SMB to the Fortune 500, provides a gateway to building self-service applications that leverage a wide array of the latest, most advanced conversational AI. Research has shown that many organizations see their AI projects fail, with cost and a lack of skilled personnel cited as the most common barriers to successful implementation. Inference provides a code-free platform for companies looking to quickly, and affordably, deploy conversational AI applications.

Businesses can leverage Studio's library of pre-built applications or develop apps using a simple drag and drop interface. The resulting virtual agents can handle routine transactions or assist human agents during their customer interactions in a call center or chatbot environment. Virtual agents are priced per agent, per month, enabling businesses to estimate the cost of virtual agents the same way they forecast the cost of live agents. The simplified pricing model also makes it easy for businesses to determine how much they can save each on operational expenses each month.

Studio applications leverage AI services such as natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, text-to-speech and sentiment analysis from leading vendors like IBM Watson and Google. Inference continuously adds support for the latest innovations in conversational AI as they become available, helping businesses to quickly improve customer experience and reduce service costs.

"We are honored to be recognized among the most innovative products of 2019 for small and mid-market businesses," says Inference CMO Richard Dumas. "Gone are the days when only large companies could afford the underlying technologies required to deploy conversational AI. The increase in quality of these technologies, coupled with a lower cost of entry, has dramatically expanded the types of interactions that can be handled by Intelligent Virtual Agents. Virtual agents have truly arrived as a viable option for customer and employee self-service, and Inference has proven itself as the platform of choice for hundreds of enterprises."

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners.

About Inference Solutions

Inference Solutions is a global provider of Intelligent Virtual Agents that enables businesses to leverage the latest conversational AI with unmatched flexibility and breadth of technology choice. From SMB to the Fortune 500, organizations of all sizes use Inference's code-free platform to rapidly design and deploy advanced self-service applications over voice, chat and text. Inference is the platform of choice for dozens of telecommunications carriers around the world. From simple touch-tone IVR interactions to leading edge Natural Language dialogs, Inference is the trusted choice for service providers seeking to drive more revenue and differentiate themselves with value-added-services. Inference is also resold through UC and Contact Center software providers including Cisco BroadSoft.

