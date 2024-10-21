Infermedica Named to AVIA Marketplace's 2024 Top Clinical Decision Support Companies

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infermedica, the leading global digital health company specializing in AI-powered solutions for symptom analysis and patient triage, announced today that it was recognized as a 2024 Top Company in Clinical Decision Support upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.

Founded in 2012, Infermedica aims to enhance healthcare accessibility, optimize care navigation, and lower the costs of delivering high-quality care. The company's AI-powered Medical Guidance Platform supports telemedicine, health systems, and insurance providers by offering end-to-end assistance, from symptom onset to resolution. The platform helps patients, clinicians, and administrators achieve better physical and mental health outcomes. Currently in use across more than 30 countries and available in 24 languages, Infermedica has completed more than 20 million successful health assessments to date.

"We're honored to be named by AVIA as one of the top clinical decision support providers," said Piotr Orzechowski, CEO of Infermedica. "For more than a decade, our mission has been to improve healthcare accessibility and quality by leveraging advanced AI technology to empower patients, clinicians, and organizations. This recognition is a testament to the ongoing commitment and dedication of our team in making our mission a reality."

The 2024 Top Clinical Decision Support Intelligence Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country. It highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact these companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of Clinical Decision Support in healthcare, the report helps define the landscape and how these solutions best support patient care, clinical workflows, and operational efficiency.

"Clinical decision support systems are revolutionizing healthcare delivery by empowering providers with evidence-based insights at the point of care," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our research shows that these tools are crucial in improving patient outcomes, reducing errors, and enhancing operational efficiency. AVIA Marketplace is committed to helping health systems navigate this transformative technology landscape."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Clinical Decision Support Companies list here.

About Infermedica

Infermedica is a leading global digital health company specializing in AI-powered solutions for symptom analysis and patient triage. The company's mission is to make healthcare accessible, accurate, and convenient for everyone worldwide, by automating primary care, from symptom to outcome. Infermedica is a part of CB Insights' Digital Health 150 – a list of the most promising private digital health companies. Since 2012, Infermedica has been adeptly interweaving medical and technical expertise into medical technologies through its Medical Guidance Platform, supporting industry leaders including Allianz, Cigna, Microsoft, Médis, and Teladoc Health. Infermedica is now being used in more than 30 countries in 24 languages and has completed more than 20 million successful health checks to date. To learn more, visit www.infermedica.com.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

