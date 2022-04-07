Infertility Treatment Market to be worth $ ~3.98 billion by 2031: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Infertility Treatment Market is expected to clock US$ ~3.98 billion by 2031 owing to changing lifestyles and the rising prevalence of infertility in both genders.

Growth Factor

Various fertility chain clinics are implementing strategies such as acquisitions to expand their geographical footprint and strengthen R&D activities. This factor is expected to boost the infertility treatment market growth.

For instance, in July 2020, The Fertility Partnership (UK) signed an agreement to acquire VivaNeo GmbH from Waterland Private Equity. The Fertility Partnership ("TFP") is one of the leading European providers of fertility services, ultrasound pregnancy scans, and hormone treatments with 10 fertility clinics in the U.K and Poland.

Whereas, VivaNeo is one of the leading European providers of fertility services with 9 clinics supported by 5 satellite clinics across Germany, Austria, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

The partnership is aimed to improve patient experience and success rates through broader investment in research and technology.

The global infertility treatment market has been analyzed from five different perspectives–Type, Procedure Type, Gender Type, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global infertility treatment market are:

Esco Micro Pte Ltd

IVFtech ApS

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Rocket Medical plc

Zeiss Microscopy

Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH

Cooper Surgical Fertility & Genomic Solutions

Cook

Vitrolife

Genea Limited

among others

Excerpts from 'By Procedure Type Segmentation'

The global infertility treatment market has been segmented majorly into four distinct categories depending on procedure type; viz.

Assisted reproductive technology

Artificial insemination

Fertility surgery

Others.

The assisted reproductive technology segment dominated the market with the largest share owing to its greater success rate and favorable reimbursement policies. The assisted reproductive technology procedure is further categorized into in vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), and others (zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT), frozen embryo transfer (FET) etc.).

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global infertility treatment market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to command the largest share of the global infertility treatment market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, presence of large number of fertility clinics, and greater presence of the prominent players are attributed to the large share of the region in the global market.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

TOC continued…

