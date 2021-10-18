Infertility Treatment Market worth $2.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Infertility Treatment Market by Product (Equipment, Media, Accessories), Procedure (ART (IVF,ICSI, Surrogate), Insemination, Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Patient Type (Female, Male), End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Infertility Treatment Market size is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The decline in the fertility rate, increase awareness about the availability of infertility treatment procedures, rising number of fertility clinics, increasing public & private investments and growing technological advancements are expected to drive market growth in the coming years

The infertility treatment market include major Tier I and II suppliers of infertility treatment equipment, media & consumables are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Biomedx (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Rocket Medical plc (UK), IHMedical A/S (Denmark), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), DxNow, Inc. (US), Nidacon International AB (Sweden), Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands), SAR Healthline Pvt. Ltd. (India), and InVitroCare Inc. (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific.

COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Logistical issues, managing patients with the disease, prioritizing patients with comorbidities and pre-existing conditions, and protecting public & hospital frontline workers from exposure to the COVID-19 infection are the major challenges faced by healthcare systems across the globe. One in six reproductive-aged couples experiences infertility, and many turn to treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF), which require in-person appointments to complete. In India, 30 lakh people seek infertility treatment every year, but only 5 lakh people undergo IVF/intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a 90% drop was observed in the number of people undergoing IVF cycles. The spread of COVID-19 has not only impacted fertility clinics owing to the cancellation of IVF treatments but has also impacted fertility decisions among couples who were opting for IVF treatment before the pandemic.

The rise in number of fertility clinics to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant rise in number of fertility clinics, coupled with the decline in the fertility rate across the globe. Along with this growing focus of players and government towards the launching and acquiring new fertility centers across the globe is likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment. The expansion of fertility clinics equipped with advanced technology is anticipated to increase the accessibility of infertility treatment devices among infertile couples.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing infertility treatment market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among people about infertility are supporting the growth of the infertility treatment market in the region.

Prominent players in this market are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), and Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), among others

