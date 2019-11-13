Infervision Launches InferTest™ and Emphasizes Medical Imaging AI Education Through RSNA 2019 User Experience Sessions

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infervision, an established, medical imaging AI company with over 300 clinical installations globally announces the release of their InferTest™ no-fee application that enables healthcare providers to start experiencing the value of AI in their practice now. Infervision will be exhibiting at the upcoming Radiological Society for North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago in Booth 10737, AI Showcase, North Hall, Level 2. Attendees are invited to learn how InferTest™ and InferRead™ CT Lung, their AI powered automated lung cancer assistive screening tool can benefit their clinical practice.

Infervision will also present a number of educational opportunities that leverage the company's significant clinical experience that is a result of processing over 33,000 radiology exams daily through their AI algorithms. This will enable RSNA attendees to learn more about AI in clinical practice by speaking directly with current clinical users and hearing their first-hand experiences with AI in radiology clinical practice.

The following user experience sessions will occur in the Infervision booth at the assigned times:

Wayne Davidson, CIO, Quantum Imaging

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2:30pm

Dr. Eliot Siegel, Professor and Vice Chair University of Maryland School of Medicine

Monday, Dec. 2, 3PM

Matt Dewey, CIO, Wake Radiology

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 1pm

Dr. Mike Esposito, CEO, PACSHarmony

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 1pm

In addition the following talk will be given during RSNA 2019, in the AI Theater:

It's Real, It Works and It's Now! Take AI Out of the Lab and into Clinical Practice

Monday, December 2, 1:30pm | AI Theater | AI Showcase, North Building, Level 2

Tony Gevo, VP at Infervision, points out "We realize there is a lot of confusion in the marketplace around AI in medical imaging. Given our depth of clinical experience we thought it might be refreshing to enable those who are interested to speak directly with our customers to learn about the issues surrounding AI in radiology clinical practice."

About Infervision

Since 2015, Infervision has been devoted to the clinical application of artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies to health care. During this time, Infervision has developed deep learning technologies that analyze medical imaging data from DR, CT, and MRI. We are providing radiologists at over 300 clinical sites around the world with highly precise and efficient assistive clinical tools, that have the potential to alleviate their high workload while empowering them with improved clinical insights. Infervision strictly adheres to the R&D principle of "From the clinic, To the clinic," providing innovative tools tailored to the physicians' needs. Our focus is always on enabling the clinician to improve the quality of care they can provide to the patient.

Infervision is an international company with US headquarters in Philadelphia, PA. With over 300 employees worldwide dedicated to medical imaging AI technology, its products are in use in Asia, Europe and North America. Each day over 33,000 exams are submitted to the InferRead™ suite. For more information visit: http://rsna.vporoom.com/Infervision

