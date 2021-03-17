INFICON Develops New Handheld Hydrogen Leak-Detection Probe

DETROIT, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INFICON, a specialist in the development of leak-detection technology for the auto industry, is introducing a new handheld probe equipped with a hydrogen sensor that will be lighter, faster and easier to use than models currently available.

The new StrixTM sensor and hand probe are ideally suited for leak testing a wide range of automotive systems and components, including engine assemblies, air-conditioning systems, battery cases, brake lines and fuel systems.

Thomas Parker, INFICON's North American automotive sales manager, notes that Strix is 30 percent lighter than the company's P60 hand probe. The tip of the Strix probe also is 12.5 percent smaller for easier access to hard-to-reach checkpoints.

Strix systems are faster and more accurate as well. Complex algorithms designed for Strix by INFICON development engineers in Sweden shorten measurement times, improve accuracy and speed recovery times when compared to similar handheld systems.

The Strix sensor has an expected lifetime of one year or more, reducing overall ownership costs and downtime for replacement when compared to sensors that need replacement three to four times a year.

Connected to an INFICON Sentrac Hydrogen Leak Detector, Sentrac Strix systems use a non-flammable mixture of hydrogen and nitrogen as a tracer gas to find leaks. Hydrogen is readily available in most countries at a much lower cost than helium-based tracer gas.

With forming gas injected into the product, such as a refrigerant circuit, an operator can then use the probe to detect escaping gas. A Sentrac Strix leak detector does not draw gas into the unit for analysis. Instead, the sensor is located at the tip of the probe to further improve response time and reduce dust build up in the instrument to lower maintenance costs.

"Our Strix sensor responds faster, gives a clear signal and provides intuitive guidance, helping the operator to easily pinpoint and quantify leaks," Parker explains. "The new sensor also recovers faster after detecting a leak, rapidly returning to its normal state even after high exposure to tracer gas. With the signal clearing quickly, the operator is able to save time and continue leak searches without delay."

He adds that even extremely large leaks can be identified without oversaturating the detector. Strix also handles high background levels of hydrogen, enabling leak searches to continue even if a workstation is momentarily contaminated with escaped forming gas.

The Sentrac Strix Edition also is designed for manufacturers of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems where acceptable leakage rates often are extremely low. For example, the refrigeration industry may set an acceptable leakage rate for some components in grams per year.

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is one of the world's leading developers, producers and suppliers of instruments and devices for leak detection in air conditioning, refrigeration and automotive manufacturing. The company has manufacturing facilities in Europe, China and the United States, as well as sales and service offices throughout the world. More information about INFICON automotive technology is available online at www.inficonautomotive.com.

SOURCE INFICON