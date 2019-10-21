INFICON: Leak Detection Tests Can Save Lives, Improve Quality

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automakers and their suppliers are turning to "ingress" leak detection methods to further ensure the quality of critical hybrid-electric, electric and autonomous vehicle components.

Thomas Parker, INFICON's North American automotive sales manager, notes that vehicle quality and safety can be improved by more thoroughly leak testing critical parts. Ingress leak detection, for example, is an important way to help protect key vehicle systems from dangerous contaminants.

Parker points out that ingress leaks occur when water, dust or other contaminants enter components through seams, holes or porous castings, adding that ingress leaks can cause fires, degrade autonomous vision systems and even create air-bag malfunctions. Leak detection is especially critical for assemblies in which multiple components are sealed, such as fuel-injection systems, HVAC systems and water-cooling jackets.

"Today's automakers are doing an incredible job of designing vehicles to go further with fewer repairs," he says. "The complexity of new generations of both electric and autonomous cars is putting even more pressure on engineers to ensure that components perform perfectly over the lifetime of the vehicle."

Water vapor that leaked into vehicle-airbag systems may have been responsible for explosions that resulted in the recall of millions of vehicles, Parker notes, and damage to autonomous vehicle sensors caused by ingress leaks could lead to serious accidents as well.

Ingress leak-rate specifications are typically stricter than for outflow leak testing, according to Parker. That's because it's easier for water vapor in the form of humidity to make its way into an assembly than it is for more viscous liquids to leak out.

To learn more about the best strategy for choosing the right leak-rate specifications, visit INFICON's recent AUTO TEST newsletter on the INFICON website. For the best leak-rate specifications for materials being tested, customers should contact INFICON directly.

Parker and INFICON's team of leak-detection experts will be available to discuss ingress protection testing methods and the importance of leak testing critical systems at the company's exhibit (Booth #245) at The Assembly Show at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Oct. 22-24, in Rosemont, Illinois.

