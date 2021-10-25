INFICON Systems To Improve Battery Safety At Detroit-Area Trade Show

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough technology to help eliminate dangerous electric-vehicle battery-cell leaks will be on display at the Automotive Testing Expo at the Suburban Collection Showplace in suburban Detroit.

Faulty battery cells can cause fires, shorten battery life, increase warranty costs and damage product reputations. INFICON's new ELT3000 leak-detection systems allow automakers and their suppliers to reliably test critically important battery cells for the first time.

Based on mass-spectrometer technology, INFICON's recently introduced leak detectors can identify dangerous battery-cell leaks 1,000 times smaller than currently possible. An estimated five percent of the billions of lithium-ion battery cells currently produced annually may have undetected leaks.

"ELT3000 is the single most important leak-detection development in the past decade," says Dr. Daniel Wetzig, INFICON's leak-detection research and development director based in Cologne, Germany.

Wetzig points out that ELT3000 technology can pave the way for the auto industry's first reliable quality control standards for electric-vehicle battery cells and also can be used to test battery cells for use in smart phones, computers and other consumer-electronics products.

INFICON's ELT3000 technology and other leak-detection systems will be on display Oct. 26-28 at the company's booth (#11014) at the Automotive Testing Expo in Novi, Michigan.

"Leak tests have been one of the most critical quality-control checks performed by automakers and their suppliers for years," says Thomas Parker, INFICON's North American automotive sales manager. "Today, it's also critically important to test EV battery cells because the highly flammable electrolytes they contain can spark dangerous fires."

Parker notes that INFICON recently published a 53-page e-book that outlines automotive leak-detection technology and how it can be used through various phases of development and production. Available free of charge at https://bit.ly/3sdRKxq, the book is especially designed for manufacturing engineers and quality control managers, as well as engineering students.

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is one of the world's leading developers, producers and suppliers of instruments and devices for leak detection in air conditioning, refrigeration and automotive manufacturing. The company has manufacturing facilities in Europe, China and the United States, as well as sales and service offices throughout the world. More information about INFICON automotive technology is available online at www.inficonautomotive.com.

