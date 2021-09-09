INFICON To Demo New Leak Detection Systems At Battery Show

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New leak-technology developed by INFICON to test lithium-ion battery cells will be on display here at the Battery Show on Sept. 14-17.

INFICON's breakthrough ELT 3000 leak-detection systems can spot dangerous lithium-ion battery-cell leaks 1,000 times smaller than currently possible.

"Leak testing has long been one of the most critical quality-control checks performed by automakers and their suppliers," explains Thomas Parker, INFICON's North American automotive sales manager. "Electric, hybrid-electric and fuel-cell powered systems require even more precise testing."

He notes that reliable leak testing of battery cells is critical since highly flammable electrolytes in the cells can cause fires. Even small amounts of humidity in a battery module can cause the system to short circuit, affect service life and reduce driving range.

A number of major automakers have launched investigations and issued EV recalls related to overheated batteries and battery fires involving thousands of vehicles in the past two years alone.

In addition to battery-cell leak-detection technology, INFICON also will have information on leak testing fuel cells and thermal management systems at its Battery Show exhibit (Booth #1937).

Billed as the largest advanced battery manufacturing show in North America, the annual event is held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Parker added that INFICON recently published an e-book titled "E-Mobility: Leak Testing for Electric and Fuel Cell Vehicles" that describes available leak-detection technologies and explains how they can be used through various phases of development and production.

The comprehensive 53-page e-book describes why modern tracer-gas test methods developed by INFICON are best suited for most leak tests for batteries and other alternative drive components, including an EV's high-voltage electric/electronic components (motors, controllers, sensors) and cooling systems.

Fuel-cell vehicle systems also are covered in the new e-book and have their own unique test requirements. In addition to their battery and electrical systems, these vehicles also need to have leak-tight fuel-cell stacks, bipolar plates and hydrogen tanks.

"Our new e-book explains which vehicle components should be tested, the test methods that should be used and the leak rates that guide each method," Parker says. "Proper quality-control leak testing for fuel-cell and electric-vehicle components has become increasingly important for automakers and their suppliers."

INFICON's e-book is designed for manufacturing engineers and quality control managers, as well as for engineering students. It can be downloaded free of charge at https://bit.ly/3sdRKxq.

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is one of the world's leading developers, producers and suppliers of instruments and devices for leak detection in air conditioning, refrigeration and automotive manufacturing. The company has manufacturing facilities in Europe, China and the United States, as well as sales and service offices throughout the world. More information about INFICON automotive technology is available online at www.inficonautomotive.com.

SOURCE INFICON

Related Links

http://www.inficonautomotive.com

