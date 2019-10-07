INFICON To Participate In Shift Panel Discussion On The "EV Age"

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Parker, North American automotive sales manager for leak detection at INFICON, will participate in a Shift magazine panel discussion on "Designing for Safety at the Dawn of the EV Age" on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield.

The program will explore how traditional and non-traditional resources are being used to develop EV and autonomous-vehicle technologies to mitigate risk and ensure safety. Electrical, mechanical and chemical solutions for keeping battery and other electric vehicle systems safe will be among the topics discussed.

Parker visits automotive manufacturing and assembly plants in North America on a regular basis to consult with quality-control engineers and technical personnel on leak detection tests for critical systems, including batteries and electric motors. He is an expert on issues related to air bag safety, EV battery testing, fuel and HVAC system integrity and other topics.

Shift is a bimonthly Automotive News publication focused on emerging vehicle technologies and future mobility. Thursday's program will take place from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in Lawrence Tech's UTLC Gallery at 21000 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

More information about Shift and "Designing for Safety at the Dawn of the EV Age" is available at www.autonews.com/shiftlive. News and information from the October 10 program will be included in the November issue of Shift, which is distributed to Automotive News subscribers.

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is one of the world's leading developers, producers and suppliers of instruments and devices for leak detection in air conditioning, refrigeration and automotive manufacturing. The company has manufacturing facilities in Europe, China and the United States, as well as sales and service offices throughout the world. More information about INFICON automotive technology is available online at www.inficonautomotive.com.

