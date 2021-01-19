Infill Thinking and Coras Research Announce Business Combination and Formation of Lium

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coras Research LLC and Infill Thinking LLC, independent energy market research firms led by energy finance veterans, announced today the closing of a business combination and the formation of a new entity, Lium LLC.

Coras Research and Infill Thinking continue to serve clients, blending their insights to strengthen legacy research products. The two teams have also partnered to expand and enhance their Energy & Industrial market coverage under a co-developed new platform: Lium.

Lium's hybrid equity research/data service publishing model leverages the intellectual property and methodologies of the two parent research firms in the creation of new data solutions. Lium Research products include predictive data, interactive models, and thematic reports spanning a comprehensive range of Energy & Industrial verticals. Coverage now includes solar, wind, power, tight oil, and shale gas, with critical minerals coming soon.

Starting today, Lium offers a combination of Open Research (free data-driven situation briefs) and Premium Content (interactive models, primary data, and thematic reports). Interested parties may register at www.lium.com, and information about premium memberships can be requested during free registration.

"We are excited to join forces with the data scientists at Coras and form Lium," remarked Joseph Triepke, Infill Thinking founder and partner at Lium. "As energy transition themes gain traction, market complexity is rising and so is the need for fresh data from unbiased sources. Lium's data synthesis approach will play an important role in creating energy market transparency, illuminating future outcomes for our clients."

"This is the perfect opportunity to take the Coras model (data science, human touch, investor focus) to another level as the U.S. energy landscape evolves," said Daniel Cruise, Coras Research founder and partner at Lium. "As an added benefit, members can tinker with Lium's data science in online dashboards, incorporating their own views to build forecasts. We look forward to thoughtfully covering both established and emerging energy sectors as one team with Infill Thinking."

Existing Infill Thinking and Coras Research members will benefit from insight synergies as the platforms combine to expand and enhance the research product.

Visit www.lium.com to learn more about the new platform, or www.infillthinking.com or www.corasresearch.com for more about the combining entities.

