InfinaCore Announces 7 New WalleyGrip Designs

With summer now in full swing, and pandemic restrictions gradually lifting across the country, more Americans are heading out in droves to dine and shop at restaurants and retail stores.

And one thing is certain.

New WalleyGrip Designs Custom Graphics Example

Money is being spent!

InfinaCore recently announced the launch of 7 new designs for WalleyGrip , their all-in-one phone grip, stand and detachable wallet, released late last year. And though 2020 was a period of time where most people remained indoors with little need for a cardholder, 2021 is revealing that times are shifting dramatically.

"We are seeing pent up demand for travel. Whether it's people flying by plane or hitting the pavement via road trips, the numbers just make sense," says Victor Chor, referring to the 373% spike in sales year-to-date.

The cornerstone to all of this is WalleyGrip's multi-functional design and purpose:

An ergonomic and retractable band that allows for a secure grip on smart devices (think Pop Socket, only more versatile)

The same band, which functions as a phone stand, convenient for viewing media hands-free

An ultra slim detachable wallet, rated to easily hold up to three cards

Best of all?

The slim mount does not interfere with wireless charging capability!

The mounting process is straightforward – simply attach WalleyGrip to your device and rotate 90 degrees. Mounting the "ultra-slim foundation" adhesive directly onto a phone case provides best results. Though, for non-case users, WalleyGrip also comes with a transparent sticker for added adhesion before applying the mount.

InfinaCore states that the ability for a customer to upload custom graphics of their choice is right around the corner (see link for example). For now, WalleyGrip is offered in 7 new designs, totaling 10 different variations.

Lavender Dream

Techno Mist

Cybernaut

Paintball

Coastal Blue

Cotton Candy

Iridescent Opal

Regarding durability, WalleyGrip is still manufactured from a hard plastic with gloss finish, making it a breeze to clean.

At a retail price of $19.99, plus a limited lifetime warranty, there is true value to be had here, considering it's practically the Swiss Army Knife of mobile phone accessories.

For more information, visit www.infinacore.com/walleygrip.

