infineo Appoints Jay Rogers as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Industry Leader to Drive Technological Innovation for Institutions Within the Life Insurance Sector

CINCINNATI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- infineo (infineo.ai), a technology company modernizing life insurance administration and asset infrastructure through blockchain-enabled systems and artificial intelligence ('A.I.'), today announced the appointment of Jay Rogers as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Rogers succeeds Eric Stearns, who will remain actively engaged with infineo's institutional partners and global stakeholders in an advisory role.

As CEO, Mr. Rogers will lead the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on greater institutional adoption, regulatory alignment, and long-term partnerships across the life insurance and financial services ecosystem.

"I am honored to lead infineo at a time when the life insurance industry is thoughtfully evaluating how new infrastructure can strengthen transparency, efficiency, and long-term policyholder value," said Jay Rogers, CEO of infineo.

"Our goal is not disruption for its own sake, but responsible innovation—providing insurers and institutions with modern tools that enhance accessibility, liquidity, and operational resilience, while respecting the industry's core principles."

infineo has achieved significant milestones in digitizing life insurance policies on secure, enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure. To date, approximately $622 million in life insurance policies have been minted on the Provenance Blockchain, representing one of the largest real-world asset digitization initiatives globally.

As CEO, Mr. Rogers duties will include:

Expanding infineo's policy infrastructure to support greater institutional use cases, including compliant lending, collateralization, and secondary market functionality,





Deepening engagement with regulators, carriers, and reinsurers to ensure alignment with existing insurance frameworks, and…





Building out strategic partnerships that allow insurers to integrate modern digital tools without compromising policyholder protections or balance-sheet integrity in the process.

Across financial services, institutions are increasingly exploring tokenization strategies; according to Boston Consulting Group, tokenized real-world assets could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033, driven by efficiency gains rather than speculative activity.

Life insurance, already a $3 trillion global industry, remains uniquely positioned to benefit from this evolution due to its actuarial rigor and central role in long-term financial planning for individuals, families, and institutions.

"I congratulate Jay on his appointment and I'm confident in his ability to guide infineo's next chapter," said Eric Stearns, Advisor to infineo.

"Life insurance has always been a foundation of financial security; infineo's work is about reinforcing that foundation and bringing it forward into modern financial systems in a way that serves insurers, institutions, and policyholders alike."

About infineo

infineo is modernizing life insurance infrastructure through blockchain-enabled systems and artificial intelligence, providing institutions and individuals with secure, transparent, and efficient access to one of the world's most stable financial assets. infineo's architecture is designed to support compliant policy administration, transferability, and institutional integration at global scale. Learn more at www.infineo.ai.

About Stearns Financial Group (SFG)

Stearns Financial Group has been at the forefront of life insurance innovation since 1971. The firm was an early pioneer of Collateral Assignment Split-Dollar (CASD) plans, fundamentally changing how organizations leverage life insurance for executive benefits and succession planning. More recently, Stearns developed LifeNotes—A securitization framework that helps institutions unlock greater value from their life insurance assets—most notably credit unions, and increasingly banks and healthcare systems. Now part of infineo, Stearns Financial combines decades of institutional expertise with modern financial technology. Learn more at www.stearns.financial.

Samuel Amsterdam

Public Relations & Communications

infineo

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE infineo