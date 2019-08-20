Infineon executive joins U.S. Department of Commerce Investment Advisory Council

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies announces that Bob LeFort, President of Infineon Americas, has been appointed to the United States Department of Commerce Investment Advisory Council (IAC) effective August 12, 2019. The IAC, led by Secretary Wilbur Ross, brings together 25 international business and economic leaders to advise Secretary Ross on government policies and programs to attract foreign direct investment to the United States.

Infineon, a long-time investor and innovator in the United States, welcomes the opportunity to contribute its experience and expertise to this critical aspect of U.S. economic growth. The Department of Commerce's active engagement with companies like Infineon that bring advanced electronics technology to the United States demonstrates the U.S. government's commitment to maintaining the United States as a top destination for innovation.

"Foreign direct investment is an essential factor in economic growth and continued technological innovation in the United States. We thank Secretary Ross for prioritizing FDI and giving Infineon the opportunity to contribute to this shared goal," said LeFort. "Infineon is dedicated to growing its investment in the U.S., where together with our partners and customers we can push the boundaries of what's possible and create new technologies that make life easier, safer and greener."

A global leader in the semiconductor industry, Infineon's presence in the United States spans seven decades and touches multiple industries. Infineon currently has 16 sites across the country with approximately 2,200 employees, half of which work in manufacturing. Committed to accelerating innovation in the U.S. and beyond, Infineon invests in R&D centers, works with major universities and national labs to help cultivate discovery, and helps nurture start-ups and entrepreneurs through its Innovation Center in Silicon Valley.

Foreign direct investment in the United States supports more than 14 million jobs and is critical to the nation's continued economic growth and prosperity. The IAC supports the future expansion of investment and job creation from leading global companies like Infineon.

