Infinex Chooses Wormhole as Primary Interoperability Solution for its Multichain DeFi App

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinex, a next-generation platform that provides access to onchain protocols, services, and apps founded by Kain Warwick, creator of Synthetix, has announced that it has selected Wormhole as its primary interoperability provider. This collaboration will allow Infinex users to seamlessly transact and take actions across multiple blockchains, delivering a seamless, multichain experience that abstracts away the complexities of using multiple networks and tokens.

Wormhole is the world's leading interoperability platform connecting over 30 blockchains, enabling secure, cross-chain messaging and asset transfers. It has powered over one billion cross-chain messages and facilitated more than $45 billion in asset transfers, making it the most trusted solution for multichain applications in the crypto space with integrators such as Securitize, BlackRock, Uniswap, and Circle. With a focus on security, speed, and connectivity, Wormhole is a key infrastructure solution for the leading DeFi projects globally.

Infinex is an innovative platform offering safe and easy access to onchain protocols, services, and apps. Known for its user-centric design and ease of use, Infinex is poised to become a major force in the future of DeFi by making onchain applications more accessible and secure for users.

Through this long-term collaboration, Infinex has started by integrating Wormhole Connect, providing users with a seamless, in-app token transfer experience across several blockchains. Additionally, Infinex utilizes Wormhole Queries to enhance user security and recovery mechanisms across chains. Wormhole Queries allows users to recover assets trapped on non-Base EVM chains by securely syncing account states across different chains with a single transaction. This ensures that users can easily recover non-USDC funds without needing passkeys or waiting for slow native bridge processes.

"Infinex's vision is to simplify decentralized finance by creating a seamless, multichain user experience and providing the safest way to get onchain," said Kain Warwick, Founder of Infinex. "To achieve this, we chose to integrate Wormhole because of its security, efficiency, and adoption among DeFi apps and institutions alike. With Wormhole, we ensure that our users can effortlessly interact across multiple chains, driving the next phase of multichain DeFi innovation."

"We're excited to be working alongside Infinex to power its multichain functionality behind the scenes," said Robinson Burkey, Co-Founder of the Wormhole Foundation. "Infinex's commitment to delivering a secure and seamless onchain experience resonates with our mission among Wormhole contributors. Together, we're building a strong, scalable platform that allows users to navigate the multichain world with confidence and ease."

This collaboration marks only the beginning of a deep, multifaceted collaboration between Infinex and Wormhole. More integrations are already in the pipeline, with additional features to be rolled out in the coming months.

For more information about the Wormhole platform, please visit: https://wormhole.com .

For more information about Infinex, visit https://infinex.xyz

About Wormhole:

Wormhole is the leading interoperability platform powering multichain applications and bridges at scale. Wormhole provides developers access to liquidity and users on over 30 of the leading blockchain networks, enabling use cases that span DeFi, NFTs, governance, and more. Learn more at wormhole.com .

About Infinex:

Infinex provides access to onchain protocols, services, and applications. It is non-custodial, using a novel security architecture centered around onchain smart accounts and passkeys. Infinex currently supports six EVM and non-EVM chains, including Solana, Base, and Arbitrum. Infinex is designed to replace centralized platforms as the primary point of interaction for crypto users. To learn more, please visit https://infinex.xyz

