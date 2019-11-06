Infinex Financial Group Partners with Jemstep to Offer Digital Advice Platform to Banks and Credit Unions

Infinex's goal is to provide a goal-based digital advice platform that is designed to meet the needs of clients across the wealth spectrum. The collaboration with Jemstep will provide Infinex an efficient online platform to offer advisory services to meet the needs of its bank and credit union mass affluent clients. Jemstep Advisor Pro offers investors a quick guided flow to help set goals, access quality portfolios, and open/fund accounts, which custody on BNY Mellon's Pershing LLC ("Pershing") platform directly from their bank's website through Infinex's broker-dealer. Investors will access an integrated client portal with 24/7 access to their accounts, goals, and statements, amongst other services.

"The need to digitally engage with clients is becoming increasingly important and Infinex takes that demand seriously. We selected Jemstep as our partner because of their strong industry reputation and because their platform can be deployed as a fully digital, investor-driven flow or as a hybrid solution supporting the advisor-client relationship. Given the range of financial institutions we support at Infinex, it is imperative to have services that can adapt to the unique needs of our banks and credit unions, along with the diverse preferences of their advisors and their clients," said Stephen Amarante, Infinex President and CEO.

Al Dabiri, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Wealth Solutions for Infinex, added: "We also value Jemstep's dedication to a seamless client experience and their deep integration with our clearing-firm Pershing, access to paperless account opening with DocuSign and ability to provide rich marketing analytics."

Infinex selected Jemstep as its provider based on the platform's overall flexibility and integration capabilities along with their affiliation with Invesco, global independent investment management firm:

Flexible platform. Some Infinex financial institution clients want a more tightly integrated, customized implementation while others prefer a more standard advice platform. Given the range of financial institutions Infinex serves, it is important to have a platform that can adapt to the unique needs of its banks and credit unions, as well as its client base. Jemstep offers Infinex the flexibility to meet the needs of its different client firms and their investors. Seamless Client Experience. We value Jemstep's dedication to a seamless client experience and their deep integration with our clearing-firm Pershing, DocuSign, and the ability to access rich data for marketing analytics. Jemstep simplifies the often complex, paper intensive account opening and servicing process for investors and partners by integrating with our Infinex broker dealer systems removing much of the back-office complexity. Jemstep is a subsidiary of Invesco. Jemstep's affiliation with Invesco, global independent investment management firm, made us comfortable that the platform will continue to be developed and enhanced into the future. Jemstep demonstrated true independence and openness in supporting investment product from a wide range of asset managers while also giving us options in investment products that can serve the needs of a range of investor profiles.

Jemstep Advisor Pro is a configurable white-label digital advice service, enabling financial institutions to provide access to investment advisory services to various customer segments with different levels of access to advisors. The platform's open architecture allows home offices and advisors the flexibility to use their own asset allocation models or choose from a range of available asset allocation models curated by industry-leading investment managers. For the initial service, Infinex selected Invesco investment portfolios with custody at BNY Mellon's Pershing.

"We don't believe in a one-size-fits-all model so we selected portfolios options that work well for a variety of clients, providing the personalized experience that Infinex is known for and that our advisors prefer," said Dabiri.

"Jemstep is proud to partner with Infinex to deliver an easy to use goal-based digital advice platform that seamlessly connects investors at credit union or bank websites to Infinex advisors and advice to open investment accounts," said Simon Roy, President and CEO of Jemstep. "The service is designed to help meet the evolving needs of Infinex's client firms, their investors, regulators, and shareholders. Jemstep is focused on working with banks, credit unions , and other financial institutions to help make advice and advisors more accessible to their clients and prospects."

Investment and insurance products and services are offered through INFINEX INVESTMENTS, INC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Products and services made available through Infinex are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency of the United States and are not deposits or obligations of nor guaranteed by any bank or bank affiliate. These products are subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal.

About Infinex Financial Group

In 2018, Infinex celebrated its 25th anniversary as an independent broker/dealer focused on serving the investment, insurance and wealth management needs of financial institutions. Currently, Infinex supports over 220 community-based programs and more than 650 advisors. The firm, headquartered in Meriden, Conn., with offices in Napa, Calif., and Midlothian, Va., has a unique history of being formed by financial institutions, owned by financial institutions and focused on providing service to financial institutions. To learn more about Infinex Financial Group, visit http://www.infinexgroup.com.

About Jemstep

Founded in 2008, Jemstep is a Silicon Valley-based financial technology firm that transforms the way banks and other financial institutions deliver digital advice. Jemstep's Advisor Pro is an end-to-end digital wealth solution that provides clients and advisors with a superior digital investing experience. It can also help firms grow their book of business, lower costs to serve, increase operational efficiencies, and reduce complexities. Advisor Pro gives clients easy and convenient access to their investments, with help when and where they need it. Jemstep's parent company, Invesco, a global asset manager, provides support and deep resources to help meet customer's complex needs — now and in the future. Learn more about Jemstep's capabilities at Jemstep.com and Twitter.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit http://Invesco.com.

Jemstep, Inc. provides a digital solution for investment advisors. Jemstep is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Invesco, Ltd.

SOURCE Infinex Financial Group; Jemstep

