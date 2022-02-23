Infinia ML is Recognized as Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinia ML, which helps companies answer their most important questions via intelligent document processing, was recently recognized in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions. The report recognizes Infinia ML as a Representative Vendor for IDP. "Gartner estimates that intelligent document processing as a market is projected to reach $5.8 billion in 2022."*

Available to Gartner clients, the Guide "evaluate[s] IDP solutions for creating operational efficiencies and/or deriving insights." Infinia ML was identified as working with industries including healthcare, legal/compliance, and finance.

Gartner® defines IDP solutions as those that "extract data to support automation of high-volume, repetitive document processing tasks, and for analysis and insight."

The focus on analysis and insight is especially resonant with Infinia ML CEO, Rob Delaney. "The promise of IDP isn't just about deriving usable data from documents," he says. "It's about leveraging that 'liquid' data for real business impact."

"Infinia ML is gaining momentum every week," Delaney continued. "Customers trust our unique technology stack and intuitive workflow to deliver more complex analysis and to derive insights from their data. As we continue to tackle critical challenges with sensitive data, we never take that trust for granted."

About Infinia ML

Infinia ML applies machine learning to knowledge work. The company's intelligent document processing platform automates tedious tasks and empowers Infinia ML data scientists to uncover transformative business insights for industries from healthcare to legal and compliance.

The platform reads and comprehends key information from legal records, medical protocols, insurance claims, and more. The platform doesn't just find words on a page – it understands them in the context of visual structure, surrounding language, and layout.

Learn more at InfiniaML.com .

