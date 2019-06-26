Infinia ML Recognized for Innovation in Machine Learning with Two Awards

DURHAM, N.C., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinia ML, an advanced machine learning company, has won two machine learning honors for 2019: the Acquisition International Global Excellence Award for Most Innovative Machine Learning Solutions Provider for Business as well as the AI Breakthrough Award for Best Machine Learning Company, which the company also won in 2018.

Acquisition International Global Excellence Award AI Breakthrough Award

"Infinia ML combines a focus on business value with a passion for cutting-edge research, practical development, and real-world deployment. We take a holistic approach focused on delivering business impact," said Robbie Allen, CEO of Infinia ML. "We are grateful to receive these honors for our work in machine learning, and thankful to our clients for making our work possible."

The AI Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Infinia ML's team represents some of the world's most renowned machine learning experts. They continue to drive value for their customers and also advance the overall machine learning market," said James Johnson, Managing Director at AI Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to recognize Infinia ML in this year's award program and congratulate the team on their well-deserved back-to-back AI Breakthrough Awards," he added.

The Global Excellence Awards from Acquisitions International Magazine showcase the companies and individuals committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries. Awards are judged purely on merit by an in-house team with all potential winners assessed against multiple relevant criteria, including company performance over a given period of time, expertise within the industry, sector or region, previous accolades won, and client testimonials or recommendations.

"Infinia ML have this year been recognized on an international level in our 2019 Global Excellence Awards, owing to their continued distinction in providing outstanding end-to-end machine learning solutions to a variety of businesses," said Features Executive Chelsea Dytham. "Clients can rest assured that Infinia ML will be a reliable partner in the automation of business processes, truly proving themselves to be leaders in their field and demonstrating a continued commitment to innovation within the AI and Deep Learning industry."

About Infinia ML

Infinia ML provides the people, process, and technology to automate business challenges with data science. Serving industries from manufacturing and healthcare to marketing and human resources, the company's capabilities include natural language processing, object detection, and behavior prediction.

The Durham, N.C. company is led by Chief Executive Officer Robbie Allen, an experienced AI entrepreneur; Chief Scientist Lawrence Carin, Ph.D., one of the world's most published machine learning experts and Duke University's Vice Provost for Research; and Executive Chairman and Carrick Capital Partners Managing Director Mike Salvino. Together, the Infinia ML team has 31 patents, 11 books, 10 Ph.D.s and more than 600 published papers. Learn more at InfiniaML.com.

