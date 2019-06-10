Infinia ML Team Publishes Six Papers at International Conference on Machine Learning

DURHAM, N.C., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinia ML, an advanced machine learning company, announced today that members of its data science team collectively published six papers at the Thirty-sixth International Conference on Machine Learning, which takes place this week in Long Beach, California.

ICML, which attracts research from institutions like Google, Stanford, Microsoft, MIT, and Facebook, is widely considered one of the world's most prestigious machine learning gatherings. This year the conference accepted 774 papers, just 22.6% of the total submitted.

Infinia ML Chief Scientist Larry Carin and Infinia ML Data Scientist Jun Liu Infinia ML Research Scientist Hongteng Xu

"Having three members of the Infinia ML team contribute six papers to ICML sets us apart from others of our size and stage," said Infinia ML CEO Robbie Allen. "The accomplishments of our data scientists at ICML further prove that we can address the most advanced data challenges."

Infinia ML Chief Scientist Larry Carin, one of the world's most widely published machine learning researchers, is a co-author on five papers, covering topics from reinforcement learning to generative adversarial networks. Infinia ML Research Scientist Hongteng Xu is the lead author on a paper about a joint learning framework for graph matching and node embedding problems, which Carin also co-authored. Infinia ML Data Scientist Jun Liu co-authored a sixth paper on non-negative matrix factorization, a tool widely used in machine learning and data mining.

"We're continuing to build an academic foundation that will help move the business world forward," said Carin. "The best part is that the application of machine learning to business is just getting started."

About Infinia ML

Infinia ML provides the people, process, and technology to automate business challenges with data science. Serving industries from manufacturing and healthcare to marketing and human resources, the company's capabilities include natural language processing, object detection, and behavior prediction.

The Durham, N.C. company is led by Chief Executive Officer Robbie Allen, an experienced AI entrepreneur; Chief Scientist Lawrence Carin, Ph.D., one of the world's most published machine learning experts; and Duke University's Vice Provost for Research and Executive Chairman and Carrick Capital Partners Managing Director Mike Salvino. Together, the Infinia ML team has 31 patents, 11 books, 10 Ph.D.s and more than 600 published papers. Learn more at InfiniaML.com .

