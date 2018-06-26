Infinia ML Wins "Best Machine Learning Company" Award

DURHAM, N.C., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinia ML, an advanced machine learning company that delivers transformative automation solutions and predictive analytics to enterprise businesses, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Machine Learning Company" award from AI Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

AI Breakthrough Award for Best Machine Learning Company

"We're honored by this award, which affirms our focus on making real business impact with machine learning," said Robbie Allen, CEO at Infinia ML. "We're especially grateful to our clients, whose data and domain expertise make our work possible. Their trust empowers us to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and achieve new breakthroughs."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Renowned for their deep technical understanding of AI, machine learning and neural networks, the Infinia ML team has earned one of our marquee awards – the Best Machine Learning Company designation," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Infinia ML is unlocking new solutions and opportunities at unprecedented speeds, helping companies make the most of machine learning in their business. Congratulations to Infinia ML on their well-deserved industry recognition as a marquee 2018 AI Breakthrough Award winner."

About Infinia ML

Infinia ML is a team of advanced machine learning experts focused on making business impact. The company helps enterprise clients reduce costs, increase efficiency, and achieve breakthroughs with data science. Infinia ML serves industries from manufacturing and healthcare to marketing and human resources. The company's capabilities include natural language processing, recommendation engines, object detection, 3D image modeling, and anomaly detection.

The Durham, North Carolina company is led by CEO Robbie Allen, an experienced AI entrepreneur, Chief Scientist Lawrence Carin, Ph.D., one of the world's most published machine learning experts and Duke University's Vice Provost for Research, and Executive Chairman and Carrick Capital Partners Managing Director Mike Salvino. Together, the Infinia ML team has produced 31 patents, 11 books, 7 Ph.D.s, and more than 575 published papers.

Learn more at InfiniaML.com.

About AI Breakthrough



Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics, industry vertical AI applications and more. For more information visit www.AIBreakthroughAwards.com

Media Contact:

James Kotecki

197590@email4pr.com

202-531-5884

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinia-ml-wins-best-machine-learning-company-award-300671779.html

SOURCE Infinia ML

Related Links

http://InfiniaML.com

