Infinicept Achieves 5X Growth Putting FinTech and SaaS Companies on the Fast Track as Payment Facilitators

"Having evaluated 10,000 startups from across the globe, we are always adding ground-breaking entrepreneurs to our network of innovators," said Amy Neale, Mastercard vice president and global lead for Start Path. "Mastercard Start Path companies today are later-stage startups reaching unicorn status, entering the public markets and co-creating with world-renowned financial services firms to deliver real solutions for consumers."

As the payment facilitator model matures, hundreds of thousands FinTech and software as a service (SaaS) companies worldwide are realizing they can provide a better customer experience and increase revenues and valuation by becoming a payment facilitator. The main obstacle being the time it takes to become a payment facilitator and the risks that come with onboarding submerchants. Payment Facilitator in a Box™ was developed by Infinicept to provide companies with the merchant underwriting and back office platform they need to easily get up and running—in weeks, not years.

Infinicept has already attracted customers in a variety of vertical markets who recognize the benefits and return on investment (ROI) this payment model offers. Signed customers include businesses in retail, food and beverage, healthcare, real estate, events and many more.

"Within the healthcare industry, there is a huge demand for a more positive payment experience. Patients expect modern, intuitive payment tools and large health systems need the flexibility to respond to their patients' financial needs by rolling out consumer-friendly payment options across their enterprise," said Alan Nalle, Chief Strategy Officer of Patientco. "Leveraging Infinicept's innovative Payment Facilitator in a Box™, Patientco simplifies the complexities of implementing, managing and scaling new payment technology for health systems while providing a superior financial experience that today's patients expect."

"FinTech and SaaS companies see the value of integrating merchant acceptance, underwriting, onboarding and back office operations into their products, but in order to do that, they need a supporting platform that reduces the complexities of it and works with any bank, processor, gateway or CRM they choose," said Deana Rich, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Infinicept. "Achieving 500 percent revenue growth and joining the Mastercard Start Path program confirms Infinicept is on the right path to fill a critical market need for FinTech and SaaS companies. Our engineering team and partners have done a great job delivering a dynamic suite of open and automated services that provide an operational backbone for any company looking to take the simple path to becoming a payment facilitator."

About Infinicept

Infinicept is a dynamic suite of automated services that collectively perform as an operational backbone for payment facilitators. Hundreds of FinTech and SaaS companies from around the globe trust Infinicept to reduce the complexities of integrating payment acceptance into their products and maintain freedom to work with their preferred bank, processor and gateway. The company was started by payments industry veterans at the forefront of innovating change within the payments industry through the creation of an industry-leading payment facilitator platform. Follow us on twitter @infinicept or visit us at www.infinicept.com.

