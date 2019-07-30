Infinidat selects Cryptsoft for sub-millisecond, multi-petabyte storage key management

BRISBANE, Australia, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft further cemented their position as the preferred supplier of Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) technology to blue-chip, market leading customers by adding Infinidat to their comprehensive list of customers. By licensing to Infinidat, Cryptsoft's encryption key management technology has been deployed to help Infinidat meet stringent security and performance requirements for business and government while supporting Infinidat's sub-millisecond access across multi-petabyte data sets required of a high-performance storage industry provider serving the Global 500.

Cryptsoft, a recognized leader in data encryption and key management technologies, today announced that Infinidat has selected Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) technology to extend its data encryption key management capabilities across its product line to a wide range of KMIP Server interoperability targets from a range of manufacturers including Thales. This deployment delivers a prime example of the value delivered by Cryptsoft's technology and expertise as Cryptsoft technology provides the KMIP foundation utilized by both Inifindat and a range of Thales solutions including the Thales (formerly Gemalto) Keysecure.

"Our customers demand continuous availability and high performance at petabyte-scale," said Eldar Kleiner, VP of R&D at Infinidat. "Cryptsoft's KMIP SDK quickly integrated with our InfiniBox product to provide us with Enterprise Key Management interoperability at the reliability and performance our customers are expecting. Knowing there was Cryptsoft technology deployed in our target key management servers means we can focus on speed and scale, confident the encryption key management was taken care of."

Cryptsoft's comprehensive and market proven SDKs are the trusted solutions for lowering risk, reducing development costs, and accelerating product time-to-market. Infinidat joins a growing number of vendors adopting KMIP technology as a key component of their encryption solutions.

"Cryptsoft's market-leading KMIP Client SDKs are the preferred solution to rapidly integrate KMIP client capabilities into existing products with high performance or security requirements," said Marc Briceno, VP Sales, Cryptsoft. "Just as Cryptsoft's Server SDKs are the preferred solution for the overwhelming majority of KMIP-capable Key Management servers to provide KMIP functionality to their customers."

About Infinidat

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat's software-based architecture, an evolution, and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, and less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, industry-leading data availability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. www.infinidat.com.

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor, SNIA and SSIF Voting Member. www.cryptsoft.com.

