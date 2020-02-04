infiniDome Introduces GPS Cyber Protection Tailored For Commercial and Consumer Vehicles

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- infiniDome Ltd., the Wireless Security Company, announced today the launching of OtoSphere™, the world's first GPS Cyber protection solution tailored for commercial and consumer vehicles.

"Cash In Transit, High-end Cargo Transportation and Autonomous Vehicle Applications all depend on GPS for localization, timing and monitoring", said Omer Sharar, infiniDome CEO. "Without protection, all of these applications are completely disabled today by a $30 GPS jammer bought online."

"OtoSphere™ mitigates a real threat of GPS attacks by cargo thieves against commercial vehicles," said Gai Mar-Chaim, Senior Partner at the management consulting firm POC. "According to DHL 2018 Annual Risk Report, Cargo Theft is considered the number 2 risk factor to cargo transportation causing billions of dollars of damages worldwide."

"When protected with infiniDome's OtoSphere™, vehicles are able to DETECT an attack, ALERT the system and SOC and PROTECT the system allowing it to continue normal operations," said Moshe Kaplan, infiniDome CTO. "OtoSphere™ is built to be either added on to any GPS system as a retrofit module installed inline between the GPS receiver and two antennas or as an OEM, retrofitted inside of any telematics system".

"infiniDome's OtoSphere™ comes with a proprietary GPS Cyber Protection Cloud," said Ben Sandford, infiniDome VP Sales. "It collects all attack data from the protected vehicles in the field and allows for real-time attack alerts including where the attack took place, its duration and allows this critical data to be integrated and aggregated into the fleet's Security Operation Center."

"Our innovative technology is field-proven and shipped to numerous customers all over the world," said Ehud Sharar, infiniDome President. "Our commercially available products allow the vehicle industry to continue relying on the availability of GPS for navigation, tracking, sensor fusion and V2X which simply don't work without it."

infiniDome Ltd. provides front-end cyber solutions protecting wireless communications from jamming and spoofing attacks. The company's products protect against attacks of GPS-based systems, which are critical for autonomous vehicles, drones and connected fleets. InfiniDome's products have been successfully proven in the field and sold to customers globally.

