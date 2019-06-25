infiniDome Performed Live Field Demonstration of Its GPS Jamming/Spoofing Protection for Autonomous Car

CAESAREA, Israel, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- infiniDome Ltd., the Wireless Security Company, performed a live field demonstration of GPS jamming/spoofing protection of a self-driving autonomous car at the EcoMotion Main Event on June 11th which was the heart of the international future mobility conference, EcoMotion Week 2019.

In the demonstration, BWR self-driving car was operated in the conference demo center, when a nearby GPS jammer was activated and disabled the autonomous car's navigation capabilities. Then, infiniDome CTO easily connected GPSdome protection solution, and the same autonomous car with the same GPS system was able not only to detect the jamming attack but also to retain the GPS signal and the navigation capabilities under the jamming attack.

"In our live demo we presented our field-proven solution for protecting GPS-based systems against jamming attacks in front of huge players in the industry some of whom are key partners of DRIVE (the automotive accelerator in TLV which we are part of)," said Omer Sharar, infiniDome CEO. "Our cyber solution's competitive advantage is the retaining of the GPS signal under these attacks. Our approach, unlike the competition, is not only to detect the attacks but to protect from them. We strongly believe that the autonomous car cannot stop at the side of the road when it's being attacked, it has to keep going."

"The EW (Electronic Warfare) approach of our GPSdome protection is a breakthrough in the autonomous car field", said Moshe Kaplan, infiniDome CTO. "We are further developing our technology to provide the autonomous car with full protection from jamming and spoofing attacks of other wireless communications it depends on, like 5.9 GHz (used for V2X communication) as well as its cellular link to the world."

"GPSdome is field-proven and shipped to numerous customers all over the world," said Ehud Sharar, infiniDome President. "Our commercially available product is an enabling technology. It allows for the industry to continue relying on the availability of GPS for navigation, sensor fusion and V2X which simply don't work without it."

infiniDome Ltd. provides front-end cyber solutions protecting wireless communications from jamming and spoofing attacks. The company's first product, GPSdome, protects against jamming and spoofing of GPS-based systems, which are critical for autonomous vehicles, drones and connected fleets. GPSdome has been successfully proven in the field and sold to customers globally.

For more information: www.infinidome.com

SOURCE InifiniDome Ltd

Related Links

http://www.infinidome.com

