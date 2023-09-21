InfiniG Introduces First True Neutral Host Service using Shared Spectrum for Enhanced In-Building Mobile Coverage

News provided by

InfiniG

21 Sep, 2023, 08:03 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- After years of steadfast innovation and collaboration with leading industry giants, InfiniG proudly presents its groundbreaking Neutral Host as a Service (NHaaS). This visionary solution, seamlessly integrating shared spectrum and state-of-the-art cloud technology, sets a new benchmark for in-building mobile coverage. InfiniG, ever at the forefront of neutral host innovations, invites enterprises nationwide to experience this transformational service.

Continue Reading

"We're excited to introduce the industry's first true neutral host service with multiple Tier 1 mobile operators that is set to redefine the industry," said Joel Lindholm, InfiniG founder and CEO. "Our collaboration with the mobile operators, enterprises, commercial real estate owners, and partners has birthed an innovative new model."

InfiniG's potential spans over 40 billion square feet of previously unserved commercial space. As founding members of the OnGo Alliance, InfiniG's team developed the NHaaS model using the CBRS shared wireless spectrum that enables mobile coverage in buildings that could not be covered using legacy approaches.

Key InfiniG NHaaS advantages include:

  • Simple, scalable, and cost-effective
  • True mobile coverage from multiple MNOs
  • Flexibility for customers to evolve their network
  • Friendly to mobile operators and enterprises
  • Improves property value and tenant satisfaction
  • Applicable to commercial buildings of any size

The service integrates optimized shared infrastructure across a building linked to InfiniG's cloud-driven platform. This robust solution oversees essential operations for mobile operator coverage, including agreements, spectrum access, software upgrades, and data analytics. Crucially, NHaaS connects buildings to mobile operator networks with zero manual intervention.

"InfiniG's advanced neutral host system efficiently provides mobile connectivity for our mobility subscribers within venues where they need enhanced coverage," said JR Wilson, Vice President, Tower Strategy & Roaming, AT&T. "This new model aligns seamlessly with our in-building network strategy and provides another tool in the toolbox to allow enterprises, partnering with operators, to provide the best connectivity possible." 

"Our Bring Your Own Coverage 2.0 offering was created to support this model. We're enthusiastic about working with industry pioneers, InfiniG, to extend our indoor mobile coverage," remarked Jeff Holzinger, Senior Director, Access Network Development at T-Mobile. "Their approach enables us to swiftly augment and enhance the in-building user experience by leveraging a shared infrastructure model."

InfiniG's NHaaS provides in-building coverage for a broad array of building sizes and vertical industries. It is currently being deployed in a variety of hospitality, healthcare, higher education, industrial, and office spaces.

To request a meeting with InfiniG executives at #MWC23, please email: [email protected]

About InfiniG:

Founded by industry pioneers Joel Lindholm and Fuad Abdelaziz, each with three decades of experience in cellular and enterprise networking, including mobile network operations. Widely recognized as the team that developed this new, disruptive model that solves a broad industry problem using a collaborative approach. They are industry experts in CBRS, neutral host networks and have deployed this type of network at Meta's properties.

Discover more about NHaaS at www.InfiniG.io.

SOURCE InfiniG

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.