Infinigon Group's Secret Trillion Dollar Recipe of AI & Blockchain: The New Era of Financial Markets and Beyond

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If the financial world had a 'Michelin Star' equivalent for creating financial platforms, there would only be a handful of financial chefs on the planet with the credentials and prior experience in actually doing so, and fewer still who would be worthy of the honor of being heralded as the best at such an endeavor.

Enter Sid and Alicia Belzberg, who 25 years ago invented and patented the Belzberg system, the first ever electronic ETF. This was a turning point for the financial markets, which quickly adopted the Belzberg system making it the backbone for various high-frequency digital trading systems of major exchanges and investment banks around the world, such as CBOE, NYSE, Morgan Stanley and TD Securities. Today, the duo of fintech innovators has designed a new recipe and are already developing a transformational paradigm shift for the financial markets, and beyond, using AI and Blockchain, through their company Infinigon Group and the next generation Blockchain platform they call iG17.

Why does this matter and why should everyone connected to the world of Finance, AI and Blockchain be interested in an informed seat at the table?

Firstly, we have a financial system which for the last few decades has only innovated on the surface, making intelligent high-frequency trading possible through AI algorithms and offering stock traders and retail investors democratized access via countless software platforms. This brilliantly bright and functional veneer has helped dramatically speed up global commerce and made leaps and bounds in wealth generation and accessibility into world markets, but there is a catch. This lightning fast process still relies on a very archaic technology, commonly known as paper contracts and agreements. Trading transactions require a means to track, trace, audit and hold a trusted record of ownership that gives the individual and market the necessary view and transparency into the exchange of capital for economic goods. The dichotomy of these two technologies trying to work together, AI and back-office paper administration and record keeping, is on par with the appearance and speed of a car with a Ferrari body while being leg-powered under the hood.

Secondly, over the last five years, as the mainstream financial world has plodded along with a knowingly antiquated system for today's ecosystem, we've seen the rise of a new technology, Blockchain, which has enabled the creation of an alternative and aspirational transactional platform using digital assets and smart contracts. Blockchain is a readily attractive component of any financial market and well beyond, as it offers digital transparency, speed, instant settlement and digital tokenization of assets for the quick transaction and transfer of ownership of any asset. This is missing from today's mainstream financial market and other sectors. Existing blockchain platforms such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and EOS, have primarily been created by brilliant computer coders and cryptographers but with no financial market experience. These first generation Blockchain platforms lack scalability and remain open to attacks. Inherent and persistent flaws in these blockchains have meant security and scalability weaknesses being exposed, as recently as Ethereum Classic's January 2019 breach or Bitcoin's staggering cost of mining peaking with usage in November 2018. These platforms cannot be trusted to be the foundation to support trillions of dollars of transactions. They lack the ultimate security and scalability needed for the large volume of transactions in the financial markets. The Belzberg's previous systems have never been hacked. The team is skilled in developing iron-clad secure, large-scale transactional platforms that major investors and exchanges already trust. They have now deployed these skills to develop an ultra-secure, fast and scalable next-generation blockchain in a decentralized environment. Additional new technological innovation such as AI has been utilized in creating the iG17 Blockchain. Benefits of the combination of AI and Blockchain technologies deployed together are evident and have not gone unnoticed by Sid and Alicia. In their groundbreaking whitepaper, they set forth a new recipe built from the first principles which marry the two technologies, delivering an innovative dual blockchain system with artificial intelligence, ultimate security and scalability - an unambiguous antidote to false starts in first generation blockchain platforms.

With the built-in robustness to support financial trading, the iG17 blockchain is a decentralized, distributed computing platform and operating system that allows smart contracts, including the tokenization and trading of assets, to be developed and executed in a decentralized, secure and reliably scalable way. The iG17 dual blockchain architecture, consisting of the Pilot blockchain embedded in an unassailable environment, and the Particle chain, guided by the Pilot chain, provides algorithmic checks and balances between the two blockchains. These checks and balances range from AI driven algorithms capable of identifying fraudulent transaction patterns, to detecting faulty code accidently or maliciously embedded code in smart contracts.

Commenting on this revolutionary technological step forward, Sid Belzberg notes that "Infinigon's secure, dual blockchain provides the necessary checks and balances, that do not simply rely on the honesty of the majority of nodes/validators or the competence of the smart contracts developers in what a trillion dollar market needs to operate. Our technology is future-proofed for the large scale, high volume needs of finance. We believe the financial markets will adopt our blockchain just as they have adopted our prior high volume trading platforms."

iG17 is in development as we speak. The transformational solution and first of its kind dual blockchain uses AI to intelligently administer and guide transactions and smart contract code created by external app developers, and heralds the ability to scale without any latency, easily handling 3,000 to 4,000 transactions per second even with tens of millions of users. It also offers the provision of a fractional reserve of asset-backed tokens on the blockchain, issued as a native token which adds to the blockchain's strength and credibility, providing market and business stability.

This exciting, symbiotic technological evolution of AI and Blockchain and coming new era of financial markets is being dubbed by some in the industry as 'Wall Street 2.0.' It also happens to be just around the corner, and now thankfully and trustingly is being developed and guidingly chaperoned by Infinigon Group's experienced iG17 Blockchain team.

"We expect many industries to quickly adopt the iG17 Blockchain once it is released," said Alicia Belzberg. "The first generation blockchains, although each lacking some of the fundamental attributes, have proven that the technology is useful. What the world needs now is a next-generation blockchain encompassing the crucial attributes of security, speed, scalability and decentralization - attributes that constitute the substrate of iG17 Blockchain."

Media Contact: For more information on Infinigon's iG17 investment opportunity, please contact Kevin O'Brien, +1 347 426 7934, obrien@rocktreecapital.com

iG17 whitepaper 3-4 March 12 2019 (1).pdf

