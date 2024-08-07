InfiniG's Mobile Coverage Paves the Way for a Safer School Year at Parkside Elementary

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniG, a pioneer in in-building mobile coverage solutions, proudly announces the deployment of its groundbreaking Mobile Coverage as a Service (MCaaS)™ at Parkside Elementary School just in time for the start of the new school year. With support from AT&T, Intel and T-Mobile, this initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in education by enhancing communication and safety, improving educational tools, and introducing AI applications for over 600 students, teachers, and staff.

Back-to-School with Seamless Mobile Coverage for Enhanced Safety and Learning

InfiniG has installed a turnkey mobile network at Parkside Elementary using InfiniG MCaaS. This setup provides robust mobile coverage, ensuring that students, parents, teachers, staff, visitors, and emergency responders can seamlessly utilize their mobile devices inside the school. This solution not only enhances daily communication but also significantly improves safety by enabling instant access to emergency services. Previously, the administrator had to walk up to a quarter of a mile to get a signal to make a call. Now, with InfiniG's solution, such challenges are a thing of the past.

"InfiniG's solution has revolutionized our school's connectivity, providing reliable and consistent mobile coverage that was previously unavailable," said Jason Eyre, Technology Department Coordinator for the Murray School District. "This technology is a game-changer for our students and staff, ensuring that they can stay connected for both educational and emergency purposes."

Enhancing Education with Technology

The project addresses the digital divide in underprivileged areas. It includes the provision of Intel-based laptops and tablets for students and staff, leveraging Intel's cutting-edge technology to support multi-language education with AI translation tools. These devices operate on a private network, ensuring all data and applications remain local to guarantee safety and privacy.

"Intel is committed to creating a more responsible, inclusive, and sustainable world," said Caroline Chan, VP Intel Network and Edge Group. "Our collaboration with InfiniG at Parkside Elementary opens the door to new and exciting private network applications and exemplifies how technology can enrich lives and provide equitable access to education, ultimately setting a new standard for schools nationwide."

A Blueprint for the Future

The success at Parkside Elementary serves as a blueprint for future projects across various verticals, including higher education, healthcare, hospitality, and industrial automation. This deployment showcases the potential of private network applications, such as AI-driven learning tools and digital transformation projects, which are just beginning to be explored.

"At InfiniG, we believe in harnessing innovative technology to create lasting impacts," said Joel Lindholm, CEO of InfiniG. "Our work with Parkside Elementary and our partners is just the beginning of what we can achieve. Together, we are solving today's challenges and paving the way for future advancements in connectivity and education. Our vision is to enable all schools to have this fundamental capability, and we are working with the Safer Building Coalition to ensure that 9-1-1 can be called from any building. This real, live network was deployed in just four weeks, showcasing the efficiency and capability of our technology."

The Parkside Elementary solution has been captured in video form here: https://youtu.be/xtq3oP34YmI

About Parkside Elementary and the Murray School District

The Murray City School district serves over 6,000 students just south of Salt Lake City, UT. Its Parkside Elementary school serves a high percentage of under-privileged, low-income and multi-lingual K to 6th grade students. The Murray City School District was recognized nationally in 2021 as the first school district in the nation to build its own private LTE network for students. For more information, visit https://www.murrayschools.org.

About InfiniG

Founded by the first industry experts to deploy a CBRS neutral host network at a Fortune 50 company, InfiniG is at the forefront of solving the in-building mobile coverage challenge. The company's innovative Mobile Coverage as a Service (MCaaS) solution leverages the CBRS shared spectrum and intelligent infrastructure sharing to deliver seamless, cost-effective mobile connectivity for building owners and mobile network operators. For more information, visit www.InfiniG.io.

