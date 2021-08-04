Infinipoint Appoints Dave Burton Chief Marketing Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinipoint, provider of the first Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS)--a comprehensive device identity and security solution that is a critical part of a Zero Trust approach to secure device access--today announced that Dave Burton has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Burton brings more than 30 years of software and technology marketing experience to the team, including two decades focused on information security.

"Dave's track record of driving demand and revenue for disruptive cybersecurity products makes him an excellent addition to the Infinipoint team," said Ran Lampert, co-founder and CEO, Infinipoint. "His deep infosec and Zero Trust experience will be crucial to bringing the first Device-Identity-as-a-Service solution to market and to reaching our customers and partners."

Burton joins Infinipoint from Guardicore, a leading microsegmentation and Zero Trust platform security provider, where he served as Vice President of Marketing, building its global marketing organization and operations from the ground up. He has extensive experience with early-stage startups and has also held senior marketing positions for several enterprise security companies including Check Point Software Technologies, Symantec, AlgoSec and NetContinuum (acquired by Barracuda Networks).

"I am thrilled to join the Infinipoint leadership team to help them establish the DIaaS category as an essential part of a Zero Trust architecture. You cannot be compliant with Zero Trust if you have addressed the user, but not the device. Despite years of focus and investment in Zero Trust solutions, the device has been left behind. The team at Infinipoint is pioneering the DIaaS security category with the only solution that provides Single Sign-On (SSO) authorization integrated with risk-based policies, and one-click remediation for non-compliant and vulnerable devices," said Burton. "I believe that the heart of a company's success is its people, and Infinipoint combines the vision and experience of some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity."

Device-Identity-as-a-Service

Extending a Zero Trust security posture to devices is an essential and urgent requirement with a work-from-anywhere workforce. This is highlighted in every major Zero Trust reference architecture and guidance, including from Forrester, Gartner, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and NIST. In the NIST Special Publication on Zero Trust Architecture (800-207) it states "the enterprise monitors and measures the integrity and security posture of all owned and associated assets. No asset is inherently trusted."

The only way to ensure true Zero Trust for devices is through real time security upon user authentication with a deep and dynamic scope, while ensuring business continuity at the same time. The Infinipoint DIaaS solution is the only one on the market built by design to meet these requirements.

