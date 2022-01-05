INFINIQ Reveals AI-based Autonomous Driving Data and Next-Generation Retail Tech at CES® 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINIQ, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving data service company, unveiled its groundbreaking autonomous driving and retail innovation technology at CES 2022, the world's most influential tech event, to an incredible response from 180,000+ attendees from Jan. 5-7, 2022.

A three-year CES participant and CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, INFINIQ is the optimal AI accelerator for business innovation, with companies requesting meetings before the event even began.

Showcasing INFINIQ's Return in CES 2022: AI-based autonomous driving Data and Next-Generation Retail Tech Experience CES 2022 Innovation Award honoree 'AI Counter'

INFINIQ's innovations at CES 2022 include:

A data collection vehicle equipped with multi-sensors, including vision cameras, lidar and infrared/thermal imaging to collect high-quality data for autonomous driving, using sensor fusion technology to process the data and increase accuracy.



equipped with multi-sensors, including vision cameras, lidar and infrared/thermal imaging to collect high-quality data for autonomous driving, using sensor fusion technology to process the data and increase accuracy. AI Data service platform "MyCrowd," which builds high quality datasets for AI training. My Crowd guarantees high speed and accuracy by applying AI technology to data processes, providing one-stop services for 2D/3D data mapping, personal information anonymization, 3D annotation, and data quality verification.



which builds high quality datasets for AI training. My Crowd guarantees high speed and accuracy by applying AI technology to data processes, providing one-stop services for 2D/3D data mapping, personal information anonymization, 3D annotation, and data quality verification. Data anonymization service "Wellid," which processes visual data so it cannot be recognized. Sensitive personal information such as faces and number plates can be anonymized, crucial to comply with global privacy regulations such as GDPR, the AI Act, CCPA, and CPRA. AI companies showed great interest in Wellid's capabilities at CES 2022.



which processes visual data so it cannot be recognized. Sensitive personal information such as faces and number plates can be anonymized, crucial to comply with global privacy regulations such as GDPR, the AI Act, CCPA, and CPRA. AI companies showed great interest in Wellid's capabilities at CES 2022. Self-checkout solution and CES 2022 Innovation Award winner AI Counter , which scans products without barcodes or consistent shapes (such as bread, fruits and vegetables) and even completes calculations through its own app. AI Counter is optimized for retail services and is attracting attention from global retail companies for its possibilities, including 24-hour stores, unmanned stores and self-checkout counters. AI Counter was named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in both the Software & Mobile Apps and Smart Cities categories.



, which scans products without barcodes or consistent shapes (such as bread, fruits and vegetables) and even completes calculations through its own app. AI Counter is optimized for retail services and is attracting attention from global retail companies for its possibilities, including 24-hour stores, unmanned stores and self-checkout counters. AI Counter was named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in both the Software & Mobile Apps and Smart Cities categories. AI store "Mealy," a retail concept that can be operated unmanned, 24/7, using vision AI technology. This interactive concept allowed CES 2022 attendees to walk through a real store with groceries while AI Counter tallied up their purchases and an abnormal behavior detection system monitored the behavior of shoppers.

"This is INFINIQ's third consecutive CES and judging by the enthusiastic response and deep interest from international businesses, this year will serve as an opportunity to expand our North American business and grow as a global company," INFINIQ CEO Park Jun-hyung said. "We have extensive experience in supplying data to all fields of the artificial intelligence industry, and we are excited to broaden our partnerships and continue our cutting-edge innovations."

CES attendees can experience this tech firsthand at the INFINIQ booth at North Hall No. 8963.

About INFINIQ

INFINIQ is a company specialized in autonomous driving data and AI solutions in South Korea. Based on an ecosystem that integrates its own HEX VISION technology system and data service platform, it provides services in various fields such as autonomous driving, retail and securities. Founded in 2005, the company provides safe services based on high levels of information protection such as ISO27001 and ISO27701. INFINIQ established a corporation in Luxembourg for European business and started its anonymization service WELLID in Europe. More details can be found through https://infiniq.co.kr/en or LinkedIn's INFINIQ.

Contact:

Kim Jian / Manager

+82 10 9312 5593

[email protected]

SOURCE INFINIQ