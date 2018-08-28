Infinisource Benefit Services Acquires Polestar Benefits

COLDWATER, Mich., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinisource Benefit Services, a leading COBRA and consumer-directed health administration company, has acquired Polestar Benefits. Polestar Benefits is based out of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and offers COBRA administration, as well as FSA and HRA services.

"The acquisition of Polestar is part of Infinisource's growth strategy, building a stronger presence in the Northwest," commented Jody Oliver, president and CEO of Infinisource Benefit Services. "As a market leader, Infinisource continually seeks to acquire strong, regional benefits administration companies in order to expand our customer portfolio and better serve the marketplace."

Infinisource was founded in 1986 as COBRA Compliance Solutions, Inc. with a strong focus on the newly enacted COBRA law. With more than 30 years of experience, Infinisource focuses on the customer experience and providing impeccable service. The company has processed more than 11 million COBRA premiums and over 7.5 million FSA and HRA claims. Infinisource provides helpful solutions, including participant resource centers, user-friendly mobile apps, and checklists, toolkits and guides. By combining years of experience and expert services, Infinisource delivers comprehensive, scalable, and high-value outcomes that provide customers with a significant business advantage.

"We are excited to officially welcome the customers and staff of Polestar Benefits," Oliver said. "Since Polestar Benefits has a customer-centric culture similar to that of Infinisource, the transition is expected to be smooth and their customers now have a myriad of additional products and services to help them navigate and succeed with their employee benefits."

