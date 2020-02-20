Infinisource Benefit Services Adds FMLA Management to Offerings

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinisource Benefit Services has added FMLA management to its extensive lineup of service offerings. Understanding the complexities of managing the regulations associated with the FMLA can be challenging for all employers who need to comply. Additionally, state and local laws can apply in certain situations, even when FMLA regulations do not. With this new offering from Infinisource Benefit Services, an employer can rely on the experience and knowledge of a company with more than 30 years of experience in the benefits world.

The service offering is handled through a third-party platform that simplifies the handling of absence management. The platform is backed by a compliance engine that has over 450 federal and state leave policies built in, protecting both employers and employees who qualify to take approved leaves.

The option to add FMLA management service to existing service offerings from Infinisource Benefit Services is a helpful option. Infinisource offers COBRA, FSA, HRA, HSA, direct billing, notice mailing, transit and parking, ACA print and file, HR legal services, Premium Only Plans, POP/ERISA documents, and ERISA Wrap Documents.

By utilizing this service, employers can mitigate their risk when handling leaves of absence, whether as ADA accommodations, under the FMLA and/or other state and federal regulations.

About Infinisource Benefit Services

Infinisource Benefit Services has been a leader in the COBRA and benefits administration industry since it started in 1986. Over the past 30 years, Infinisource Benefit Services has grown and expanded to include administration for COBRA, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Savings Accounts and Health Reimbursement Arrangements. Over 10 million COBRA notices have been generated without a single adverse judgment or penalty. Infinisource Benefit Services has also processed more than 7.5 million FSA/HRA claims, and that number continues to grow. With 30 years of experience comes a unique understanding of employers' needs and how to best provide for those needs. For more information, visit www.infinisource.com.

