Infinisource Benefit Services' President and CEO shares insights into health savings accounts

In order to use an HSA, an individual or family must be covered by a high-deductible health plan. The IRS defines a high-deductible health plan as a plan with an individual deductible of at least $1,350 or a family deductible of at least $2,700. The HSA must be used only for qualified medical expenses.

When used properly, an HSA offers a triple-tax benefit. "All contributions go in pre-tax, so you can invest in the different mutual funds or take advantage of the cash investment benefits," stated Oliver on Bell's money-saving segment. Pre-tax contributions are the first benefit, while the second tax benefit comes in the form of any interest earned by funds in the account. Finally, if the funds are used for qualified medical expenses, they are tax-free.

Not all employers offer the option to invest funds in an HSA. Participants should check with their employers before enrolling if they wish to invest the funds in their HSAs.

According to Oliver, another somewhat unexpected benefit of an HSA is available to retirees. While an HSA is certainly useful for short-term planning, it can also help individuals plan for retirement. Health care costs continue to rise, which can put a financial strain on those who are no longer working. Putting money aside in an HSA can serve as a supplement to a person's retirement strategy, ensuring the availability of funds to pay for health care costs and other qualified health expenses after retirement.

