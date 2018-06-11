Infinisource Benefit Services showcases benefits administration services at Employee Navigator Conference

The full suite of product offerings available from Infinisource Benefit Services includes a variety of useful options designed to simplify benefits administration. Many of the solutions available from Infinisource Benefit Services integrate with Employee Navigator, offering simplified management of benefits for employees. Attendees at the conference can learn more about the available services, including COBRA, HR legal services, transit and parking, FSA/HRA/HSA, Premium Only Plans (POPs), notice mailings, enrollment & eligibility, and direct billing.

Infinisource Benefit Services is a true partner for brokers, delivering services that reduce risk, allocate resources, maintain compliance, and deliver stress-free benefits to employees. These services can be bundled together or used as stand-alone additions to an existing benefits package. All are delivered by a single provider with more than 30 years of experience in the benefits industry.

Those in attendance can visit the Infinisource Benefit Services booth to learn more about the available services and how those services can benefit their clients.

About Infinisource Benefit Services

Infinisource Benefit Services has been a leader in the COBRA and benefits administration industry since it started in 1986. Over the past 30 years, Infinisource Benefit Services has grown and expanded to include administration for COBRA, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Savings Accounts and Health Reimbursement Arrangements. Over 10 million COBRA notices have been generated without a single adverse judgment or penalty. Infinisource Benefit Services has also processed more than 7.5 million FSA/HRA claims, and that number continues to grow. With 30 years of experience comes a unique understanding of employers' needs and how to best provide for those needs. For more information, visit www.infinisource.com.

